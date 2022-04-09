BOSTON — It was going great.
The Minnesota State men's hockey team had a 1-0 lead through two periods and was in total control, playing their signature, puck-possession style.
It all went wrong in the third.
MSU surrendered five unanswered goals, including two empty-netters, in a 5-1 loss to Denver in the national championship Saturday at TD Garden. It was Minnesota State's first appearance in the national championship game in the program Division I era.
"Once we gave up the first one, I thought we started leaking oil a little bit and we couldn't stop the bleeding," MSU coach Mike Hastings said. "Then we started chasing the game a little bit."
Sam Morton scored MSU's lone goal on the power play at 13:59 of the first, with assists going to Lucas Sowder and Brendan Furry.
Sowder slid a nifty backhand pass to Morton, who ripped it home, and the Mavericks continued to pressure and generate chances in the remainder of the first and throughout the second.
Denver's Ryan Barrow tied it at 4:46 of the third, banging home a rebound off a sharp-angled shot.
Minutes later, Mike Benning scored the eventual game-winning goal just seconds after a Denver power play expired at 7:33.
"I gave up a bad rebound on the first one and they capitalized," McKay said. "Then we took a penalty shortly after … guy makes a nice shot, all the sudden, it's 2-1. Just never really recovered. Would've been nice to make a few more saves for the guys and keep it at 1 or 2, but it just didn't happen."
Added Hastings: "Dryden's going to be a lot more critical of himself than his coaches (are) tonight. I think he's going to look at it and say 'hey, I should've put that in the corner.' His coaches are going to look at it and say 'we could've helped you defend it a little better."
The Mavericks never recovered after the second goal, and Massimo Rizzo made it 3-1 at 13:34 of the third.
Denver scored empty-net goals at 17:28 and 18:00.
Shots on goal favored the Mavericks 28-20. McKay made 15 saves.
The loss snaps a program-record 18-game winning streak.
"You look at the whole season — we hadn't lost a game since around Christmas until tonight," MSU forward Cade Borchardt said. "I'm proud of everyone. I'm proud of the seniors. It stinks."
After going to the program's first Frozen Four last year, the Mavericks broke new ground again this season, making the national title and finishing with a staggering 38 wins.
The goal will be to make it back to this stage.
"We're going to learn from it and we're going to move on," Hastings said. "We're going to be better better because of what happened tonight the journey these guys allowed us to have."
