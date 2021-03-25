MANKATO — As the coach of one of the top programs in Division II baseball, Minnesota State's Matt Magers has had his share of teams get off to fast starts.
But after nine games, Magers admits this has been one of his program's strongest starts.
The Mavericks are 8-1 and averaging more than 10 runs per game. Their latest conquest came Thursday when they swept a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference doubleheader from Minnesota Duluth 10-0 and 11-8 at ISG Field, formerly Franklin Rogers Park.
'Yeah, it's been pretty good so far," Magers said. "I think with no Florida trip, we were able to spend more time inside (the MSU bubble) and coach (P.J.) McIntee was able to get a lot of work in with the players. They benefitted from that, and it's showing on the field."
Perhaps nobody has capitalized on the extra work more than senior Joey Werner. The right fielder was unstoppable Thursday, belting three home runs and going 5 for 9 with eight RBIs and four runs scored.
He leads the team with a .471 batting average, a 1.029 slugging percentage, five home runs and 20 RBIs.
"He's one of those players that came back for the extra year, and he's really focused," Magers said. "We haven't had him in our program that long, but he's really making a difference for us."
Werner was at Division I Texas A&M Corpus Christi two years ago before getting injured. He had been recruited by the Mavericks out of junior college in Iowa so he opted to transfer to MSU to be closer to home.
He started in all 13 games for MSU last season but felt the abbreviated season wasn't enough.
"I knew right away I'd be coming back," he said. "I love the game too much to leave anything on the table. I'm just trying to bear down and trying to get a hit every time up."
MSU 10, Minnesota Duluth 0: In the opener, the Mavs got all the runs they needed in the first inning on Ben Livorsi's two-run homer to right center.
MSU then put the game away with four runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Werner's grand slam accounted for the fifth-inning scoring. In the sixth, Carter Elliott ripped a two-run single through the left side, and Jack Waletich cracked an RBI double to left center to lead the way.
Werner, Livorsi and Waletich belted two hits apiece to pace the MSU attack.
MSU's Collin Denk was in control for the first six innings, scattering six hits, striking out eight and walking one. Nathan Culley pitched a scoreless seventh to close out the game.
For Denk, it marked the debut of a new pitch — change-up.
"I've been working on it with coach Magers, and then I tried it out during warm ups before the game and decided to go with it," Denk said. "I wanted a softer pitch I could throw to left-handers, and it seemed to work pretty well. I had good control with it."
Magers envisions Denk as the potential ace of the staff next year after Jon Ludwig graduates.
"He has the right mental makeup," Magers said. "We'll see how he progresses this season."
MSU 11, Minnesota Duluth 8: At the start this looked like another laugher for the Mavericks as they jumped to a 5-0 lead after one inning. But Duluth scored three runs in the second and three more in the fourth to take a 6-5 lead.
MSU responded with a five-run bottom of the fourth and held on for the win.
Werner finished 3 for 5 with a double, home run and four RBIs. Carter, Adam Schneider and Ty Denzer added two hits apiece. Livorsi, Carter and Ryan Fridges each knocked in two runs.
Brendan Knoll got the win with 3 1/3 innings of solid relief. He allowed one run on two hits, fanned two and walked two.
The Mavericks are back in action Saturday with a noon doubleheader against the Mary of Bowyer Field. They conclude the three-game series with a single game against Mary at noon Sunday at Bowyer Field.
