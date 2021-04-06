WINONA — Sydney Nielsen hit a pair of home runs, helping Minnesota State sweep Winona State 3-1 and 11-2 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference softball doubleheader Tuesday.
In the opener, Mackenzie Ward pitched a complete game, allowing four hits and four walks with 13 strikeouts.
Madi Newman hit a two-run homer, and Torey Richards added an RBI single. Hannah McCarville had two hits.
Nielsen had two homers and five RBIs, and Sydney Nelson added a solo homer in Game 2. Carly Esselman and Hannah Hastings each had three hits.
McKayla Armbruster pitched five innings, allowing six hits with five strikeouts.
The Mavericks (15-4 4-2 in Northern Sun) plays at Wayne State on Saturday.
