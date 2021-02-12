MANKATO -- Three Mavericks pitchers allowed just three hits in a sweep of Lewis University in the Minnesota State Softball Classic on Thursday, winning 2-0 and 6-0 at the Mavericks All-Sports Dome.
In the opener, Mackenzie Ward pitched a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts. Hannah Hastings and Sydney Nielsen each had an RBI single.
The Mavericks scored five unearned runs in the second inning of Game 2. Tory Richards, who had three hits, delivered an RBI double in the at-bat, and Nielsen stole home.
McKayla Armbruster allowed two hits over six innings to get the win, and Katie Bracken pitched a hitless seventh inning.
The Mavericks (2-0) face Minnesota Duluth in a doubleheader Saturday, starting at 2:30 p.m.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.