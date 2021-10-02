MANKATO — Sioux Falls beat No. 12 Augustana, Wayne State blitzed Winona State, Mary knocked off Northern State, and No. 20 Minnesota Duluth struggled with Minnesota State-Moorhead.
There are no longer any unbeaten teams after just five weeks.
It was a wild day of football in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, but not at Minnesota State.
"Our conference is pretty wide open," Mavericks coach Todd Hoffner said. "There were a lot of crazy games. You have to have a strong performance every week. Hopefully, we're starting to hit our stride."
The Mavericks scored touchdowns on five straight possessions in the first half, built a 38-0 lead by halftime and cruised to a 58-10 victory Saturday over Concordia-St. Paul at Blakeslee Stadium. The homecoming crowd was 5,907.
"We're a work in progress," Hoffner said. "We've done a lot of improving on offense, defense and special teams. I don't think we've played our best football, but we better start with some good teams ahead of us."
The Mavericks started the scoring with a 36-yard field goal, then scored five straight touchdowns.
Charles Coleman, a backup running back who has been getting more touches each week, rumbled 41 yards for a touchdown, carrying a couple of a defenders the final 10 yards.
"Our running back group is talented," said Coleman, who ended with 88 yards on just six carries. "We believe in each other, and we trust what the coaches tell us. I just have to run with physicality, keep studying the playbook and stay healthy."
After the defense had a three-and-out, Ty'Shonan Brooks scored on a 53-yard punt return, the second straight week with a special teams score. Nyles Williams returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown last week at Minot State.
"I just want to thank my blockers," Brooks said. "I made a couple guys miss, and all I saw was green and purple."
Hayden Ekern connected with Parker Gloudemans from 42 yards to make it 24-0. J.D. Ekowa scored two rushing touchdowns before halftime, which ended with the Mavericks on top 38-0.
Minnesota State had 247 yards of offense in the first half, while the Bears had 46 yards.
"Everything is going well, and everyone (on defense) is buying in," said Brooks, a senior cornerback. "We trust each other, and if everyone just does their job, it will all fit together."
The Bears got a field goal in the third quarter. But after returning a tipped-ball interception to the 1, the Minnesota State defense pushed the Bears back to the 8 before the field goal.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks kept pushing through the Bears' defense. Jalen Sample caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Hayden Ekern, Coleman added a second touchdown on an 8-yard run, and third-string quarterback Mitch Randall collected his first college touchdown with a 32-yard scramble to make it 58-3.
The Mavericks ended up with 444 yards of offense, with 340 yards on 53 rushing attempts.
"We've been working hard in practice," Coleman said. "The (offensive line) keeps building, and they don't stop."
Concordia had only 167 yards of offense, completing only 5 of 22 passes for 46 yards. Amiri Finner made six tackles, and Bedale Naba made two sacks.
"I thought we had a lot of impressive plays, explosive plays," Hoffner said. "Collectively as a team, we did a nice job of keeping that energy."
The Mavericks (4-1) plays another home game on Saturday against Wayne State.
