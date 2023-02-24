The No. 12 Minnesota State men’s hockey team (20-11-1, 15-8-1 in CCHA) will host No. 11 Michigan Tech (21-8-4, 10-9-3) in a CCHA series this weekend at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Friday’s game will be at 7:07 p.m., while Saturday’s contest is at 6:07 p.m.
Both games can be heard on KTOE AM-1420, and will be broadcast on KEYC Circle 12.3.
Here are five things to know about the matchup:
1. Clinching the title: The MacNaughton Cup, which goes to the CCHA regular-season champion, will go to either MSU or Tech this weekend. The Mavericks are currently atop the CCHA standings with 49 points, with the Huskies in second at 47 points. MSU can clinch the title outright with a single regulation victory or two overtime/shootout wins. The Mavericks have won a record five straight MacNaughton Cups and seven overall.
2. The series with Tech: MSU is 50-24-11 all-time against the Huskies, but the games have been extremely tight in recent years. Three of MSU’s four wins against Tech last season were one-goal victories, including two overtime wins. Earlier this season, the Huskies got a 3-2 win and the two played to a 2-2 tie, with MSU winning the shootout to get the extra CCHA point. The last 11 games between the two teams have been decided by two goals or fewer.
3. The state of MSU: The Mavericks have won 10 of 12 games in the second half, sweeping Northern Michigan, Arizona State, Lake Superior State and Ferris State, before splitting with St. Thomas and Bemidji State in their last two series. MSU has gotten conference points in every game it’s played since the holiday break. The Mavericks are 12th in the PairWise rankings, after opening the second half in 24th. On the injury front, Lucas Sowder returned to the lineup last weekend, playing both games and scoring a goal. It was his first action since Dec. 3. Forward Ryan Sandelin missed last weekend’s series finale with Bemidji, but MSU coach Mike Hastings said it was due to a case of the flu, not an injury.
4. Scouting the Huskies: Tech has nonconference sweeps of Alaska and St. Lawrence on its resume, as well as wins over Michigan State, Arizona State and Boston University. The Huskies are 9-2-1 since the start of January and are a spot ahead of MSU in the PairWise at 11th. Tech allows only 2.09 goals per game, which is tied with the Mavericks for second in Division I, and their penalty kill ranks second nationally at 88.70%. Goaltender Blake Pietila is one of nine finalists for the Mike Richter Award, which goes to the nation’s top goaltender. Pietila has a .928 save percentage and a 1.98 goals against average. Ryland Mosley (12-18—30) and Kyle Kukkonen (14-8—22) are Tech’s top two scorers.
5. Women at Wisconsin: The Minnesota State women’s hockey team (15-18-1, 9-18-1 in WCHA) will play at No. 6 Wisconsin in a best-of-three WCHA quarterfinal series on Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.) and Sunday (3:30 p.m.). The Mavericks were swept by St. Cloud State last weekend and finished sixth in the WCHA regular-season standings with 30 points. MSU forward Taylor Otremba was selected to the WCHA all-rookie team, the league announced Thursday. Otremba finished the regular season with 20 points (8-12—20), including three game-winning goals. She is the eighth Maverick to earn a spot on the WCHA all-rookie team.
