MANKATO — Rylee Menster had 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists as Minnesota State stayed undefeated with a 73-64 win over Sioux Falls in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women’s basketball game Friday at Bresnan Arena.
Joey Batt had 16 points, five assists and five steals, and Mikayla Nachazel had 10 points and nine rebounds. Taylor Theusch scored 11 points, including a late 3-poiter that sealed the victory.
The Mavericks used a 13-0 run in the first quarter to open a lead, but Sioux Falls closed within 67-64 with three minutes to play.
Minnesota State (10-0, 6-0 in Northern Sun) hosts Southwest Minnesota State at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Men’s basketball
Minnesota State 81, Sioux Falls 63: Minnesota State stopped a three-game losing streak, shooting 51.7% from the field in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game at Bresnan Arena.
Quincy Anderson led the Mavericks with 25 points, making 8 of 13 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Devonte Thedford added 20 points, and Brady Williams scored 13 points.
Kelby Kramer had six rebounds and seven blocked shots.
Minnesota State (8-3, 3-3 in Northern Sun) hosts Southwest Minnesota State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Women’s hockey
Bemidji State 3, Minnesota State 2: Bemidji State scored twice in the third period, ending Minnesota State’s four-game winning streak in a 3-2 WCHA victory at Bemidji.
Brittyn Fleming and Kelsey King (10) scored goals for the Mavericks, who had 28 shots on goal. Madison Mashuga, Jessica Kondas, Kennedy Bobyck and Shelbi Guttormson each had an assist.
Minnesota State’s Calla Frank made 30 saves.
The Mavericks (9-10-0, 5-10-0 in WCHA) plays at Bemidji State again Saturday.
