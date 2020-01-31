Evan Foss figured his hockey career was over after graduating last spring from White Bear Lake.
Although he had a couple of opportunities to play low-level junior hockey, the goaltender was ready to move on and start a new chapter in his life.
“I thought it was time to hang up the skates, and I was OK with that,” he said. “I was looking forward to the college experience and just going to school.”
But then opportunity called, and all of a sudden, he was back in the game.
“This is 10 times better,” he said, “A thousand times better.”
The Minnesota State men’s hockey team found itself down to two goaltenders last November and needed an emergency third goalie for practices and home games.
After two members of the university’s club hockey team tried out, Foss, a Minnesota State freshman, got a chance.
“I was just going to school, not playing hockey,” Foss said. “I wasn’t on the club team, not even doing any men’s league or anything. I didn’t skate for about six months.”
Mavericks’ volunteer goaltending coach Brennan Poderzay, who had worked with Foss previously, put in a good word for him over the semester break.
“I got a call from coach (Mike Hastings), and a couple days later I was down in Mankato skating for the little tryout that I had,” Foss said. “I was a freshman student. They took me off the streets.”
The Mavericks needed a third goalie after freshman Jaxson Stauber in November decided to return to junior hockey for the rest of the season in order to get more playing time. Stauber, who was stuck behind standout sophomore Dryden McKay, this week committed to continue his college career next season at Providence.
While McKay has been one of the top goaltenders in the country, starting all but two games, continuing the season with just two goalies wasn’t ideal.
Enter Foss.
“I like his mentality, I like his work ethic, I like his demeanor,” Hastings said. “I hope he can fill that (No. 3) role for us.”
Having three goaltenders eases the load in practice and allows one to be available back home with the other players not traveling when the Mavericks go on the road, such as this weekend at Alaska Anchorage.
In two seasons at White Bear Lake, Foss played in 30 games. As a senior, he had a .906 save percentage and a 2.01 goals-against average, helping the Bears advance to the state tournament.
Practicing with the third-ranked team in the country has been more than a few levels up from there, Foss said, especially early on.
“It was a little bit rusty at the beginning,” he said. “I didn’t skate for about six months. I went out there, and it was 5-on-0 power play against me, and they were pounding pucks into the back of the net. It’s a little bit better now, that’s for sure.”
Foss’ tryout, though, earned him a roster spot, and he dressed for last week’s home games against Bemidji State.
“He’s been great,” Mavericks senior forward Charlie Gerard said. “He comes to the rink every day with a good attitude, a positive mindset. Kind of refreshing to see a kid like that come in and just enjoy the moment, enjoy his opportunity. Pretty cool to see.”
Don’t expect him to be supplanting McKay or even backup Jacob Berger anytime soon, though.
“I love skating; I love the game of hockey,” Foss said. “So I was just taking it day by day, taking as much ice as they would give me, and when I was rostered and able to sit at home games, it was a dream. I’m just going to run with it, day by day and just have a blast.”
Follow Shane Frederick on Twitter @puckato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.