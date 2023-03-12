MANKATO — The top-seeded Minnesota State men's hockey team will host No. 4 Northern Michigan in the CCHA championship game at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The Mavericks (24-12-1) topped sixth-seeded Ferris State 7-2 in the semifinals Saturday, while the Wildcats beat No. 2 Michigan Tech 4-0.
The Mavericks split with Northern Michigan in November at Mayo Clinic Healthy System Event Center, losing 3-2 in overtime and winning 4-1.
In the series at Houghton, Michigan, in early January, the Mavericks won 5-2 and 5-3.
MSU, the defending conference tournament champion, entered Sunday at 13th in the PairWise rankings, and will clinch an NCAA tournament berth with a win.
Northern Michigan (21-16-0), which has won seven straight, needs to win Saturday at advance to the NCAA tournament.
