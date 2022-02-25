Nathan Smith returned to the Minnesota State men’s hockey team’s lineup Friday after missing four games for the Beijing Olympics.
It didn’t take long for the Olympian to make his presence felt.
Smith scored a goal and assisted on the overtime winner, as the No. 1 Mavericks got past No. 14 Michigan Tech in a CCHA game Friday night at the John Macinnes Student Ice Arena in Houghton, Michigan.
In overtime, Smith stole the puck from a Tech defender below the goal line, which gave Smith and Julian Napravnik a 2-on-0 in front of Huskies’ goalie Blake Pietila.
Smith slid a cross-ice pass to Napravnik, who fired it into a wide open net at 1:18.
“Strength — Nathan Smith takes a lot of time on his body every year,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said in a phone interview. “He just continues to get stronger and I thought it was a hockey-strong play.”
The first half of the game belonged to the Huskies.
Tech got on the board first at 8:27 of the first, and had several other chances to extend the lead in the first 30 minutes.
“We were on our heels for the entire period, I thought they took it to us for the first 20 minutes,” Hastings said.
However, MSU goalie Dryden McKay continued his run of strong play, making several key saves.
He made a toe save on Tech’s Ryland Mosley from point-blank range, and robbed Brian Halonen, Tech’s leading scorer, of a prime opportunity despite not having his stick.
Shots on goal in the game favored MSU 31-22. McKay made 21 saves to get his 30th victory of the season.
“He does so many of the right things at the most important times,” Hastings said of McKay. “He’s a difference maker.”
MSU had a 44-second 5-on-3 opportunity with 11:27 remaining in the second and failed to score, with the Huskies killing both penalties.
However, the Mavericks got right back to work 5-on-5 and didn’t allow Tech to gain momentum from the kill.
“There’s not many times that I’ve been behind the bench (that) you don’t score on a 5-on-3 and still end up winning the game,” Hastings said. “It’s such a turning point.”
Smith tied the game at 1 at 16:21 of the second, a score that would hold into the second intermission. Napravnik had a shot deflected that ended up right on Smith’s stick, and he fired it past Pietila.
MSU dominated throughout the third period but was unable to score, with Pietila making several quality saves.
The Mavericks have won 10 straight games, and 19 of their past 20. The win gets MSU to the 30-win milestone for the third time in the last four seasons. MSU didn’t reach that mark in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, but won 22 of 28 games last season.
MSU (30-5, 22-3 in CCHA) finishes its series with the Huskies at 5:07 p.m. Saturday.
