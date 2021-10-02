AMHERST, MASS. — Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings knew his team was going to be tested early in the season with a rigorous nonconference schedule.
The Mavericks passed on opening night.
“Our leaders did what you ask our leaders to do,” Hastings said.
Fifth-year senior Reggie Lutz scored what would eventually be the game-winner just 55 seconds into the first period, as the No. 5 Mavericks downed No. 1 UMass 2-0 Saturday night at the Mullins Center.
The game was played in front of a sellout crowd of 8,412, with MSU spoiling the defending national champion’s banner-raising night.
“The building was electric, it was hopping,” Hastings said. “For us to get the first one, I thought it energized us — allowed us to play with a little bit more confidence.”
After Lutz’s power-play goal quieted the big crowd, the Mavericks settled in nicely, controlling the puck and not allowing the Minutemen to get many scoring chances. UMass only had one shot on goal in the first period.
UMass had a few nice looks in the second and some sustained offensive pressure in the middle of the third, but the MSU penalty kill and goaltender Dryden McKay were up to the task.
Shots on goal favored MSU 32-18, with McKay making 18 saves to record his 25th career shutout. He’s now just one behind Ryan Miller for the NCAA record.
“He wasn’t tested a lot early, but as the game went on, he needed to make saves,” Hastings said. “I thought he just played with a lot of poise, as you would expect him to do.”
The penalty kill went 5-for-5, with sophomore Ondrej Pavel, as well as newcomers David Silye and Josh Groll playing big minutes.
Julian Napravnik iced the game at 15:50 of the third, with assists going to Nathan Smith and Benton Maass. Smith finished with two assists in the game.
The Mavericks (1-0) finish their series with UMass at 3 p.m. Sunday.
