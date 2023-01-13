MANKATO — Lauren Barbro made 24 saves for the Minnesota State women's hockey team in a 3-1 WCHA victory over St. Cloud State on Friday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
After the Mavericks trailed 1-0, Kelsey King tied it at 13:33 of the second period. Sydney Langseth got the game-winner at 9:08 of the third, and Claire Butorac secured the victory with a goal at 18:54.
Shots on goal were tied 25-25.
The Mavericks (12-11, 6-11 in WCHA) finish their series with the Huskies at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Event Center.
