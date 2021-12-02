Sophomore guard Quincy Anderson fired through a career-high 35 points Thursday as the No. 17-ranked and undefeated Minnesota State men’s basketball team slipped past Upper Iowa 98-96 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference overtime thriller at Bresnan Arena.
Upper Iowa, who also entered the contest unbeaten, led for a majority of the game, converting 29 of 30 from the foul line compared to Minnesota State’s 28 of 43.
After the Mavericks took their first lead of the second half on a pair of free throws by Anderson with just over four minutes to go, the Peacocks needed the final two buckets of regulation to even things at 84.
“To have a game between two nationally ranked teams this early in the year was fun,” Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler said. “It wasn’t a flawless game by any means, but I felt we were the tougher team at the end and made the plays down the stretch. We’ve really been trying to attack that 10-foot zone all year, and we were able to get to the line early in the first half.
“We’re a tough team to guard when we’re attacking the basket, and I felt our guys really stuck with the game plan. They are such a good shooting team and are very efficient offensively. I felt we did a good job of guarding the 3-point line and making them shoot contested 2s. We were able to make one extra play, and that’s the way this league is going to be. ... Those are the games you’re going to have to win to win the league.”
Minnesota State, which was outrebounded 46-44 and committed more turnovers 10-7, never trailed in the extra session after sophomore guard Malik Willingham notched a basket 20 seconds into the five-minute period.
Freshman Brady Williams’ two-handed slam dunk on a fastbreak assist from Willingham expanded the margin to 92-86 before the Peacocks drew within 95-94 on Joe Smoldt’s driving hoop with 25.8 seconds left.
Junior guard Devonte Thedford nailed two foul shots with 19.6 remaining. Jake Hilmer hit a pair of free throws with 5.6 to go before a final free throw by Anderson was followed by Jareese Williams’ 35-footer that banged off the back of the rim as time expired.
Williams ended up with 21 points for the Peacocks, who also received 28 points from Smoldt and 22 from Hilmer.
“It was a high energy game, that’s for sure,” Thedford said. “They beat us twice last year so we felt we owed them one. I felt we came out and executed our game plan, and it was a great up-and-down game. We tried to resist from fouling since they couldn’t miss.
“It was a long game, and going into the overtime we knew we had to grind it out. It felt like the second half went on forever, and it was grind-it-out time in the extra five minutes. We were able to dig down and pull it out.”
Anderson connected from a variety of angles in tossing in 19 first-half points to keep the Mavericks within 39-37 at the break. Upper Iowa built a 32-23 advantage with just over six minutes remaining before Thedford and Anderson ignited a 14-7 spurt.
Thedford tied a career-best with 24 points while Brady Williams chipped in 12 points and a team-best eight rebounds for the Mavericks, who also got 10 points from sophomore wing Ryland Holt.
“It was beautiful to have fans back in the arena, and it was a really good feeling seeing everybody happy for everyone else,” Anderson said. “We’re a smart team, and for my coaches and teammates to trust me putting up 20 shots makes me want the ball in my hands.
“There was a lot of adversity in the game, and we haven’t had much of that this year so to see this team fight through it and bounce back showed a lot about who we are. Our coaches teach us to turn through that brick wall and more importantly to do it together. ... When you have 15 guys all locked in together, it’s much easier than doing it yourself.”
