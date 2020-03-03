SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It happened so quickly.
In the span of six minutes early in the second half, Northern State made a big run, and for the first time, Minnesota State was unable to answer. A two-point deficit grew to 19, turning a highly competitive game into something less than that.
"We just ran out of gas," Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler said. "We got tired, and that affected our shots and affected our defense. They kept running at us, and we didn't have enough in the tank to finish it off."
Northern State outscored Minnesota State 46-29 in the second half, pulling away for an 80-59 victory in the championship game of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's basketball tournament Tuesday at The Pentagon. Northern State defeated the Mavericks 96-62 during the regular season, but this was a much more contested game.
"They went on some runs, and we couldn't get the key stop," Minnesota State senior Kevin Krieger said. "They have a great crowd, and it kind of fuels their runs. They like to get out and run and dunk, and it just didn't work out for us."
Northern State (26-6) made seven of its first nine shots, hoping to make an early statement, but the Mavericks' defense countered, allowing makes on only seven of the last 22 shots in the first half.
The game started to turn after four minutes of the second half. Minnesota State trailed just 40-38 when Northern State made consecutive layups to starting building momentum.
After Ryland Holt scored in the lane, Northern answered with 14 straight points, most of them in the lane, to open the gap.
"Too many turnovers," Minnesota State senior Cameron Kirksey said. "They made some layups, and we had some bunnies that came out. That's how it goes sometimes."
The Mavericks held Northern State to 45.2% shooting in the first half, but Northern State made 55.9% of its shots in the second half to finish off the 21-point victory. The Mavericks had a chance to cut the lead to 12 with about five minutes to play but missed some shots and free throws.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks (17-15), who were shooting 54.7% and holding opponents to 36.0% through three tournament games, shot only 37.9% from the field.
"It's hard to win a championship, and now the (younger players) know how difficult it is to win at this level," Krieger said. "Every possession matters."
Kirksey ended up with 15 points and seven rebounds, and he finished his career with 1,536 points, eighth-best in team history. Krieger had 13 points and ended up with 1,368 points, 16th best at Minnesota State. Kelby Kramer had four blocked shots to finish with 79, second-most in a season for any Mavericks player.
Krieger and Kirksey both were named to the all-tournament team.
"I'm really proud of our seniors," Margenthaler said. "They got us to this point, and the younger players have to understand that it takes a higher level of play to win a championship. You have to play at that level more than three-fourths of the year. Now, they will have to push the new players who come into the program."
