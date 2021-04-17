Speaking at his end-of-season press conference Wednesday, Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings’ mood was pretty clear.
Less than a week after MSU’s heartbreaking 5-4 loss to St. Cloud State in the semifinals of the Frozen Four, the defeat was still pretty “raw.”
“Whether you’re talking to me, anybody on our staff, fans and our players, they’re still thinking about ‘what if?’” Hastings said. “What I’ve tried to tell them is that if I would have been able to script what has gone on this year, you probably wouldn’t have believed it.”
Hastings spoke about a groundbreaking season but was also quick to acknowledge the obvious: We’re in the midst of an unprecedented offseason, and there isn’t a ton of time for that reflection right now.
“We’ve still got to make sure that we’re taking care of our athletes,” Hastings said. “The ones that are returning, the ones that are looking to move on to pro hockey, and the ones that are looking to move into life in the professional world.
“We’ve still got some responsibilities that we’ve got to take care of as a staff and as a program. We’re focused on those right now.”
When it comes to roster construction, the transfer portal has been busy. The NCAA has given all fall and winter athletes a free season of eligibility, so unlike previous years, no one necessarily has to move on from college hockey.
Because most seniors have graduated, sitting a year isn’t part of the equation.
MSU’s Walker Duehr signed an NHL contract, but none of MSU’s other eight seniors have announced their intentions yet.
Junior forward Chris Van Os-Shaw has reportedly transferred to American International, while sophomore defenseman Colby Bukes is reportedly headed to Merrimack.
“That group is very special. Trying to give them some time ... even though we don’t have a lot of it,” Hastings said of the senior class. “Finishing in April doesn’t give you a lot of time to start preparing and give guys two, three weeks to back off and go decide what’s going on. ...
“We’re still in the process of vetting that and communicating with them. Trying to be as patient as we can and supportive as we can be so that they’re doing what they want to be doing and that they’re going to be all in with whatever they choose.”
With the groundbreaking season now in the rearview mirror, the goal will be to keep pushing.
Hastings knows the program has momentum on all fronts due to its exposure on the national stage, and the Mavericks want to build on that.
“What I’ve found from being in the coaches chair ... once you get to one level, that bear still needs to be fed again. ‘Cause it’s hungry,” Hastings said. “There’s expectations at our program from administration, from community and actually from inside the locker room to be competing for championships.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.