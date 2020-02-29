SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Minnesota State men's basketball team got its biggest win of the season Saturday, upsetting Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division champion Sioux Falls 60-59 in the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament.
The Mavericks looked to have this one put away, but the win didn’t come without some anxious moments down the stretch.
Leading 57-50 with 90 seconds to play, the Cougars rallied late and eventually took the lead on a Trevon Adams basket with 15 seconds remaining. Minnesota State responded moments, scoring with 5.6 seconds remaining when Cameron Kirksey was credited with a basket on a goaltending violation.
After the goaltending call that gave MSU the one-point lead, the Cougars drove the length of the court and Adams missed a wide open driving layup down the lane. Teathloach Pal got the offensive rebound for the Cougars, but his putback was short at the buzzer. The overwhelming USF crowd was in a frenzy after the buzzer as Pal was pleading for a foul call.
After the referees huddled for approximately a minute at the scorers table, the head official turned and motioned that there was no time remaining on the clock, and the game was over.
The MSU bench and crowd erupted, and the Mavericks walked off with the biggest upset of the early rounds of the tournament.
Kirksey led the Mavericks with 18 points and Ryland Holt added 14. Holt led the Mavericks with six rebounds and Corvon Seales had eight assists.
“They just made plays. That’s just the way the game goes. I don’t think we took our foot off the pedal, they just made plays,” Kirksey said about USF’s late comeback. “I’m at a loss for words, to be honest.”
Early on it looked like USF (22-8) was in complete control. After four ties in the first seven minutes, the Cougars began to flex their muscles and took their first lead of the game on an Adams 3-pointer to make it 11-8. USF continued to roll and built the lead to 25-15 with with five minutes to play in the opening half before MSU put together their own run to make things manageable at halftime.
Kirksey fueled the run as the Mavericks outscored USF 17-7 in the final five minutes before the break. A three-point play by Kirksey after he was fouled on a strong move down the lane was the start of MSU’s move.
The Mavericks tied it at 39-39 when Holt hit a long 3-pointer with three seconds remaining before the break. Kirksey scored 10 of MSU’s 17 points during the run, and the Mavericks had all of the momentum heading into halftime.
Minnesota State took its first lead since early in the first half when Seales hit a 3-pointer to open the second half. While the Mavericks were surging, USF went cold. The Cougars went 11 minutes without a field goal and didn’t get their first bucket in the second half until Devin Green scored with 12:10 to play. USF missed its first 12 shots from the floor in the second half, and nothing came easy.
With seven minutes to play in the game, Sioux Falls was just 4 of 24 from the floor in the second half.
“They missed some easy baskets, but our switching was more effective tonight than the first two times we played them,” Mavericks coach Matt Margenthaler said. “We knew we had to match their physicality. They are such a physical basketball team, and they’ve been that way all year. But we were just more physical. That’s what it came down to.”
USF finished the game shooting 27% from the floor in the second half.
The win avenges a pair of regular-season losses to Sioux Falls. Minnesota State lost 86-81 at home on Dec. 7 and 71-64 at Sioux Falls on Jan. 10.
“I’m happy for our guys to have some success here late,” Margenthaler said. “We’ve had games like this, and it’s nice to come out with the win.”
The Mavericks will now play Monday at 2:30 p.m. against either Winona State or Minnesota Duluth in the semifinals.
