MARQUETTE, Mich. — In the Minnesota State men’s hockey team’s first five games of the season, coach Mike Hastings hasn’t always been happy with the starts.
The first periods certainly haven’t been bad, but MSU hasn’t played its best hockey in the opening minutes.
That changed in a big way Saturday, as the Mavericks scored four times in just over eight minutes in the first period to secure a 5-0 victory over Northern Michigan to begin WCHA play.
“Especially to get one in the first five, it gave us some positivity on the bench,” Hastings said in a phone interview. “This has been a tough place for us to play over the years, and tonight was no different.”
Jared Spooner got the Mavericks on the board at 5:16. Brendan Furry won a puck battle behind the net, and slid a pass to Spooner to get the assist.
Just over two minutes later, Nathan Smith ripped home a one-timer on the power play to extend the lead. Akito Hirose, who was named the WCHA’s Rookie of the Month for December, made a beautiful feed to give Smith a mostly open net. Cade Borchardt also assisted on the goal.
At 10:32, Borchardt made it 3-0 after Smith found him alone in front of the net for an easy goal.
Smith, who entered play without a goal, finished with a goal and two assists.
“It just wasn’t equating to goals and assists, but I thought he was playing really good hockey,” Hastings said. “I thought he played really well again, but he was rewarded for some of that work.”
The Mavericks scored their final tally of the opening period at 13:20 on the power play, when Julian Napravnik ripped home a wrist shot. Smith and Hirose got assists.
MSU scored three times on the power play, the kind of breakout Hastings has been hoping to see.
“I thought they shared the puck,” Hastings said. “When you do that ... you’re going to get opportunities. Those guys had opportunities, and they capitalized on them.”
MSU had some chances in the second and third periods but didn’t convert again until Dallas Gerads scored the team’s third power-play goal at 13:18 of the third. Assists went to Jake Jaremko and Reggie Lutz.
The Wildcats entered play averaging 3.75 goals per game but weren’t able to generate any offense against a stifling Mavericks’ defense. Shots on goal favored the Mavericks 34-16, and Dryden McKay recorded his third shoutout of the season.
“In our league, the weekends are long,” Hastings said. “That means if you’re successful ... human nature is the other team’s going to come out and come after you.”
MSU (4-1-1) finishes its series with Northern Michigan at 3:07 p.m. Sunday.
