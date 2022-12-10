Freshman Malcom Jones turned in a career game with a strong second half and Trevor Moore canned five 3-pointers as the ninth-ranked Minnesota State men’s basketball team overcame a tough opening 20 minutes to down Wayne State 96-89 at Bresnan Arena Saturday night.
The triumph came against one of the top teams in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference as WSU came in with an 8-2 record. The win also followed the Mavericks’ first loss of the season the night before to Augustana and upped MSU’s record to 10-1 overall and 4-1 in the NSIC.
A cold start had the Mavericks playing catch-up for much of the first half. They missed a number of high-percentage shots and the up-tempo game they were hoping for did not materialize.
“We’ve had about three halves this year where we struggled to shoot the ball,” MSU head coach Matt Margenthaler. “Tonight was one of those halves, but we got it going in the second.”
MSU trailed 15-8 less than eight minutes into the game but forged back with seven-straight points. A layup by Jones, a couple of free throws by Harrison Braudis and a 3-pointer from Malik Willingham tied the game at 15.
With the score tied at 32 with 3:29 to play, Wayne State reeled off five straight points and ended up with a 37-33 lead at intermission. While MSU was struggling from the field, WSU’s Nick Ferrarini was connecting from 3-point range, hitting 2 of 3 shots and finishing with 12 first-half points.
“We knew we just had to stick to our game plan,” said MSU’s Moore, who tied with Jones for the team-lead in scoring with 23 points. “We made a couple of adjustments at halftime and we finally got into the flow in the second half.”
The game stayed close until the 8:22 mark of the second session when Jones asserted himself in the paint and scored nine straight points for the Mavericks to open things up. Jones muscled inside for four consecutive layups and added a free throw to give MSU a 70-63 advantage.
“I just got the ball inside and worked my way to the basket,” Jones said. “It seemed I got more and more confidence with each basket.”
From that point on, Moore and Braudis started hitting bombs from the outside and Wayne State was unable to keep pace. The up-tempo game also showed up as the Mavericks went from just two points off fast breaks in the first half to 16 in the second.
“We were flying around on defense and we found our shooting eye,” Margenthaler said. “We needed it, too, because that (Jordan) Janssen was hitting everything for them. He’s a fifth-year senior and a very good player.”
Janssen finished with 23 points, 21 of which came in the second half. Ferrarini scored 18 and Nate Mohr finished with 12.
As has been their M.O. for much of the season, the Mavericks’ balanced attack came through again as five players finished in double figures. Following Jones and Moore, Braudis dropped through 19 points (including nine from 3-point land), Kyreese Willingham scored 14 and Malik Willingham added 11.
“That’s the thing abwout this team,” Moore said. “We don’t have five starters, we have 10. Everybody on the team, from the first guy to the last guy on the bench can hurt you. Our bench really came through tonight with Malcom giving us a spark and Harrison connecting on some big shots.”
The Mavericks are back in action Friday with a 7:30 p.m. game at the University of Sioux Falls.
