BEMIDJI — It started out as a traditional, low-scoring, close-to-the-vest defensive hockey game Friday night at Sanford Center. But the final two periods of the Minnesota State vs. Bemidji State men’s hockey game was an uncharacteristic all Mavericks all the time affair.
MSU blew a close game open in the second period, outscoring Bemidji State 4-0 on the way to a 5-1 CCHA victory. By the time it was over, the Mavericks had outshot BSU 35-12 with the Beavers managing their only goal with about three minutes left in the contest.
“Today was kind of an anomaly,” MSU head coach Mike Hastings said. “Usually when we play Bemidji it’s a really tight game.
“We came out and had a good first period and then in the second period we got some bounces and extended the lead. We did a good job of managing the puck when we had to and pursuing it when we didn’t.”
Most of the first period was uneventful, featuring a lot of skating and passing but not much shooting. With about 3:30 to go, the Mavericks had one of their best scoring chances when Josh Groll came around from behind the net with a wraparound that was stymied by freshman goalie Mattias Scholl.
About 45 seconds later, MSU finally broke through with an even better scoring opportunity. Jack McNeely sent a cross-ice pass over to Ryan Sandelin who was waiting at the left-side of the goal mouth. Sandelin back-handed one attempt, picked up the rebound and backhanded a second that pushed past Scholl for the score.
The 1-0 lead stood up through the first intermission with MSU holding an 11-4 shots advantage.
The Mavericks dominated the start of the second and upped their lead to 2-0 when Reggie Lutz scored from in front off a pass from David Silye. The goal came at the 1:11 mark.
Two and a half minutes later, MSU capitalized again. Julian Napravnik found the net with assists from Wyatt Aamodt and Cade Borchardt. The tally at 3:49 lifted MSU’s lead to 3-0.
The Beavers defense stiffened soon after as Tyler Jubenvill took a five-minute major for hitting from behind. BSU successfully killed off the penalty despite a handful of quality shots by MSU.
The Mavericks got back into the scoring column at the 14:16 mark. Brendan Furry put the puck in the back of the net with assists from Sam Morton and Benton Maass.
MSU’s domination continued a few minutes later. While killing a penalty, the Mavericks intercepted a pass in their own end and skated up ice on a 2-on-1 break. Silye slid a pass from left to right to the bottom of the slot which hit Jake Livingstone in the chest and bounced into the net.
Groll also assisted on the short-handed play which came at the 18:41 mark and gave MSU a 5-0 lead. The Mavericks had a decisive 18-2 shot advantage during the frame.
“Defensively we played very well those first two periods,” Hastings said. “Traditionally we have low-scoring games with them so (Saturday) will be a different game. Tonight we got the bounces.”
The Beavers changed things up to start the third, replacing Scholl with sophomore goalie Gavin Enright. The move proved to be a non-factor as both teams were quiet for much of the period.
Bemidji State finally got on the board with less than three minutes to play as Ross Armour pushed one past senior goalie Dryden McKay from point-blank range. Alex Adams and Tyler Kirkup had the assists.
MSU came up scoreless on another power-play opportunity earlier in the period, making them 0-for-2 in that category. That may have been the only failing by the Mavericks in the game.
“I thought Bemidji might get some momentum off killing that five-minute penalty,” Hastings said. “It turns out it didn’t hurt us too badly. We had some good looks but we didn’t finish, but give them credit, they did a good job killing penalties.”
McKay upped his record to 15-3-0, narrowly missing his 31st career shutout.
The Beavers and Mavericks have a rematch at 6:07 p.m. Saturday night at Sanford Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.