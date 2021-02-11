HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — There was reason to worry early.
The Minnesota State men’s hockey team came out a bit flat in the opening minutes, and it ended up burning them on the scoreboard.
Fortunately for MSU, a strong second period ended up being more than enough as the Mavericks got the 4-1 WCHA win over Alabama-Huntsville Thursday.
With the win, the Mavericks now have a 35-game unbeaten streak against the Charges that dates back to 2002. MSU is 31-0-4 in that streak.
Quinn Green scored for UAH at 3:32 of the first, as the Mavericks didn’t have their normal zip early. It appeared Brendan Furry had tied the game later in the period, but the goal was waved off after a lengthy review. Furry knocked the puck out of the air, and it was determined his stick was above the crossbar.
Andy Carroll tied it with a power play goal at 4:31 of the second, and Walker Duehr gave the Mavericks the lead just over a minute later. Carroll finished with a goal and an assist.
After receiving a nice feed from Akito Hirose, Cade Borchardt ripped a one-timer home to make it 3-1. Dallas Gerads iced the game with a power-play goal in the third.
The MSU power play, which entered the weekend ranked second in the nation at 30.2%, went 2 for 4 in the game.
The Mavericks outshot the Chargers 46-10. Dryden McKay made nine saves to get his 12th win of the season.
MSU (12-2-1, 9-0) finishes its series with the Chargers at 7:07 p.m. Friday.
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
