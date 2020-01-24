MANKATO -- Kristi Fett, a 6-foot-5 sophomore center, worked the interior for 15 points, hauled down 12 rebounds and blocked four shots Friday as a balanced Minnesota State women's basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak by downing Wayne State 79-69 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game at Bresnan Arena.
Four other players -- sophomore guard Maddy Olson (13), freshman guard Joey Batt (12), junior forward Tayla Stuttley (10) and junior forward Rachel Shumski (10) -- also found their way into double digits in helping the Mavericks improve to 10-7, 7-6 in the Northern Sun.
"Defense was huge for us tonight," Minnesota State coach Emilee Thiesse said. "We haven't been scoring the ball great over the past four games and even tonight they shot a better field-goal percentage than us. More importantly, our defensive field-goal percentage was way too high during that stretch, and that's not really us. We talked all week about buying in defensively because the other end will take care of itself.
"We got that great steal on the game's first possession and that just seemed to light the whole team's fire. We were able to hold them to that low first-half percentage (27.8%) and that was huge. They had the good start to the second half and you kind of sense that our offense was going to dictate what we did defensively. We got a little soft, and they started getting going. ... We had to keep that defensive pressure up."
Minnesota State, which outscored the Wildcats' bench 32-18 and had 14 assists on 26 field goals, built a 19-11 advantage after one segment when Stuttley nailed a right baseline 3-pointer with 29 seconds to go. Senior wing Taylor Drost converted a slicing drive to the basket, a 10-foot head-on jumper and two free throws in the stretch.
Batt, a New Ulm grad, nailed a 3-pointer in the initial quarter before her six-point second-quarter flurry -- a pair of driving hoops and two free throws -- along with three close-range hoops from Fett and Stuttley's triple and left-handed banker expanded the margin to 47-27 at the break.
"Obviously, we were upset over the last four losses so we came in hungry," said Batt, who also tallied three rebounds and two assists. "We knew being at home we'd have a bunch of fans here to help us push through it. We focused all week in practice about having a good mindset. We seemed to have our defense in the right places and had a lot of ball pressure which forced them into a bunch of turnovers.
"We were able to finish off on those turnovers and then we kept focusing on the next play. We were able to get some stops and then get some scores to get our lead back after they got closer."
Wayne State (13-6, 8-5) ripped off the first eight points of the third quarter to close the gap to 47-35 on Winthrop native Halley Busse's twisting baseline drive. However, a free throw by Fett and Olson's left-wing triple helped turn things around. Olson then fired in a 3-pointer off the right side and an 8-foot runner to help the Mavericks gain a 63-48 lead after three.
Fett put through two layups early in the fourth quarter before Shumski's off-the-window 8-footer and right-elbow jumper helped produce a 73-54 cushion with 6:34 remaining. After the Wildcats trimmed the deficit to 74-65 on Kylie Hammer's 15-footer with 1:17 to go, Olson and Batt converted two foul shots each to clinch the victory.
"I think the difference tonight was that we were more mentally prepared, and we got back to having fun," Fett said. "We really played together and focused on our defensive intensity. Our guards did an amazing job of fronting their guards with our pressure. We were concentrating on making the extra pass and then we really went after the steals rather than sitting back."
Minnesota State, which came up with 14 steals -- three each by Kirstin Klitzke, Shumski and Batt -- host Augustana on Saturday in a 3:30 p.m. tip-off.
