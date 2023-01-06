MANKATO — Minnesota State's suffocating defensive effort Friday night fueled an 86-61 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's basketball win over St. Cloud State at Bresnan Arena.
After forcing 19 turnovers and building a 43-28 halftime lead, the Mavericks (12-1 overall, 8-1 in NSIC) watched as St. Cloud State (9-4, 6-3) closed the gap to 47-40 on a three-point play and two free throws from reigning NSIC player of the week Katrina Theis. However, another defensive surge sparked a quarter-ending 19-6 surge that produced a 66-46 advantage on junior guard Taylor Theusch's third 3-pointer of the contest.
"We set a goal early in the game that in order to get things going at our pace we were going to have to bring a whole new level of intensity defensively," Minnesota State coach Emilee Thiesse said. "They're a very disciplined team and we needed to take them out of their flow and not let them get into a half-court game. We just needed to be hungrier and get up in their face.
"Resiliency is a word we've used a lot this year and I wish we wouldn't have to be resilient and just put an entire 40 minutes together. It's a sign of a great basketball team that when the going gets tough, we've found a way to make the right plays to get it back in our favor. ... I love our chemistry, their love for each other and their toughness."
Freshman guard Natalie Bremer's eight-point flurry — a left-elbow jumper, three-point play and left-wing 3-pointer off a turnover — sparked the Mavericks' third-quarter burst. Bremer ended up with 18 points, four assists and four steals for the winners, who also received 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and a team-best eight steals from junior guard Joey Batt.
"We all put a lot of heart and determination every day to get better defensively," Batt said. "We all want to play for each other and that motivates us. We always talk about having a lot of grit and having that mental toughness even though you might be tired. Our defense is always amped up.
"We had a lot of fouls and they were able to convert at the free-throw line to get back in the game. After that I think we played more disciplined and even though we kept up our intense pressure, we kept our hands off them."
Batt drained a top-of-the-key triple to expand the lead to 71-49 with 8:22 remaining before an 11-3 run closed things out. Sophomore guard Destinee Bursch finished with 14 points, four assists and four steals for the Mavericks while Theusch and Emily Herzberg chipped in nine and eight points, respectively. St. Cloud State, which totaled 34 turnovers in the contest, got 16 points from Theis and 15 from Dru Henning.
"Our defense really fueled our offense and that made things fun," Bremer said. "One of the keys to the game was that we knew we had to come out strong defensively. We were able to get that done and then we just needed to stay composed when they made a run.
"We just knew what we had to do and we kept sticking with that. We kept things spaced out, we trusted each other and we hunted our shots. We bring a lot of energy every game and that's what fuels us. ... Our bench is very deep so nobody really knows what we're going to throw at them. It's tough to scout us because everyone that comes in is going to throw a punch."
Minnesota State connected on 28 of 76 from the field for 36.8 percent compared to the Huskies' 18 of 47 for 38.3 percent.
MSU will host Minnesota Duluth at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.