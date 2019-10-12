Arizona State kept things close with Minnesota State for nearly two periods on Saturday, trailing by a goal with the hope of grabbing some momentum and maybe pulling off an upset in the third for a series split.
But with less than a minute to play in the middle frame, the Sun Devils’ Steenn Pasichnuk decided to take a run at the Mavericks’ Dallas Gerads.
The high hit drew a major penalty, and the Mavericks’ dangerous power play got clean sheet of ice for the first four minutes of the final period.
Game over.
“The fresh ice obviously helped,” junior forward Reggie Lutz said. “But we knew it was a big power play going into it. If they killed it off, they were going to get some momentum.”
The third-ranked Mavericks scored twice in the opening 1:44 of the period and four times total in the frame en route to a 5-0 nonconference victory over the Sun Devils before a Mankato Civic Center crowd of 4,439.
Marc Michaelis and Lutz scored during the major, turning the Mavericks' 1-0 edge into a 3-0 advantage.
“Just an opportunity you didn’t want to waste,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said. “I thought the guys did a really good job of managing that opportunity. Any time there’s a five-minute major called, it’s an opportunity for momentum to go one way or another.”
Gerads and freshman forwards Lucas Sowder and Ryan Sandelin also had goals. Jared Spooner, Julian Napravnik and Ian Scheid each had two assists, and goaltender Dryden McKay stopped 14 shots for his fifth career shutout.
The Mavericks outshot the Sun Devils 44-14, putting 26 shots on goalies Evan DeBrouwer and Justin Robbins in the third period. Nineteen of MSU's shots, including three goals, came on nine power plays.
“It felt good, especially the first weekend of the season,” Lutz said.
If there was any downside to the night, it was that Michaelis, who scored three goals during the series, left the game midway through the third period with what appeared to be an upper-body injury, and Gerads also didn’t return after the hit from Pasichnuk.
“We’ll see,” Hastings said of their status. “I don’t know yet. I talked to both of them, and they’re doing OK.”
The Mavericks took a 1-0 lead at 2:43 of the first period when Gerads finished off a nifty rush from Spooner and Napravnik.
After a second period that, Hastings said, “seemed like it took a month,” the Mavericks took over.
Michaelis’ rocket shot from the right circle hit two pipes and went in behind DeBrouwer 70 seconds into the period for a 2-0 lead, and 34 seconds later Lutz, wide open at the back door, ripped in Jake Jaremko’s cross-ice pass to make it 3-0.
“It definitely helped with Marc getting us going 30 seconds before,” Lutz said. “It took some pressure off us for sure.”
At 5:00, Sowder scored at even-strength. It was his first collegiate goal and his fourth point of the weekend. Fellow freshman Sandelin scored his first MSU goal in the game’s final minute.
Sowder, playing with seniors Michaelis and Gerard with Parker Tuomie banged up, looked right at home on the top line.
"As a freshman you're just coming in trying not to make any mistakes," Sowder said. "Coach trusted me, putting me on that first unit with Tuomie out. I definitely gained some confidence from that, and credit to my linemates for making me look good."
Tuomie, meanwhile, returned to action after sitting out Friday’s game with an injury.
“We were just trying to be careful with him last night,” Hastings said. “He probably could have played last night. It’s early in the season, and hopefully we can continue to utilize our depth and give other guys opportunities when they present themselves.”
Minnesota State (2-0-0) will host North Dakota on Friday and Saturday.
