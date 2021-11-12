Earlier this week, Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings talked about the importance of scoring first.
The Mavericks are 4-0 this season when they get the first goal and 3-3 when it goes to the opponent. In four of MSU’s last five games entering play Friday, they hadn’t scored first, and they didn’t get any first-period goals last weekend at Ferris State.
Cade Borchardt finished with a hat trick, and the Mavericks scored early and often in a 9-2 victory over Bowling Green Friday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The game was played in front of 4,260 fans.
“We were ready to go right away,” defenseman Andy Carroll said. “We got a couple of big ones early, and it kind of got the crowd into it.”
It didn’t take long.
Borchardt scored his first goal 90 seconds into the first period, an easy tap-in on a 2-on-1. Sam Morton added on at 6:12, and Borchardt made it 3-0 at 9:51 to complete a dominant first 10 minutes.
The Mavericks generated a ton of traffic in front of goaltender Zack Rose during the early blitz, another point of emphasis from Hastings over the last week.
Morton’s goal came on a deflection in front of the net, and Borchardt’s second goal came after he received a pass just outside the crease.
“Those aren’t real pleasant places to go — it’s hard to get to the paint,” Hastings said. “You have to pay a price. Sometimes you’re rewarded for it, sometimes you’re not. Tonight they were.”
Borchardt, who finished third on MSU with 24 points last season, didn’t have a goal nine games into the season after MSU’s 2-1 loss to Ferris State last weekend. He’s now got five goals in his last two games.
Only 11 games in, it was the third hat trick of the season for MSU, a number the Mavericks haven’t reached since 2014-15 when they got four. Reggie Lutz and Brendan Furry also have hat tricks this season.
“On Saturday (against Ferris) before he cracked that egg in the scoring column, he had about three or four opportunities early in that game where he missed the net,” Hastings said. “It looked like he was gripping the stick a little bit ... I thought there was the weight of the world lifted off his back.”
The Falcons had a chance to generate momentum late in the first after the Mavericks took penalties 30 seconds apart, giving the Falcons 1:30 with a 5-on-3 advantage.
But Benton Maass, Furry and Jack McNeely did great work to kill the penalty, preserving the 3-0 lead into the first intermission.
“The three that were out there killing it did a great job keeping that at bay,” Hastings said.
The Falcons made it 3-1 at 8:10 of the second. However Borchardt completed his hat trick 30 seconds later at 8:40.
Jake Livingstone, Nathan Smith and Ryan Sandelin also scored second-period goals, giving MSU 7-1 lead through two periods.
Borchardt finished with three goals and an assist, and Smith had a goal and two assists. Sandelin finished with two goals. David Silye also scored for the Mavericks.
Carroll, who finished with three assists, was a catalyst both offensively and defensively throughout the game, getting five shots on goal, and having two point shots tipped in for goals.
“He skates so well,” Hastings said of Carroll. “Just talked to him about trying to have a little more deception to his game up there and find ways to get pucks to the net. I thought he simplified his game tonight and was outstanding.”
Shots on goal favored MSU 36-21. Dryden McKay made 19 saves.
The Mavericks (8-3, 4-1 in CCHA) finish their series with the Falcons at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.
