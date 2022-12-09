A quick starting Minnesota State women’s basketball team remained undefeated Friday as the versatile Mavericks notched an 84-69 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference win over Augustana at Bresnan Arena.
No. 6 Minnesota State jumped out to an 18-11 advantage after one quarter before expanding the margin to 44-25 at halftime. Junior guard Joey Batt and sophomore guard Destinee Bursch fired in 20 points apiece for the winners while junior wing Emily Herzberg netted 16 points and five rebounds. It was the final stop in Mankato for legendary Vikings’ coach Dave Krauth (34 years).
“Dave Krauth is an exceptional coach and has done incredible things in this league,” Minnesota State coach Emilee Thiesse said. “I have a ton of respect for him and we were able to get a gritty win against a very good team. We did a great job of building that early lead, but we knew at halftime that Augustana was a tough team with a lot of outstanding shooters.
“We knew they would make a run and clearly they did. They really made it a game, but we stayed confident and understood how to work the clock until we made the shots we needed. We’re a little banged up but we still feel whenever we go to a player off the bench that they’ll bring a spark for us.”
After Augustana (7-2 overall, 2-2 in NSIC) took a 3-2 lead on CJ Adamson’s left wing 3-pointer, the Mavericks (8-0, 4-0) used Batt’s six-point flurry — two driving hoops and free-throw line jumper — to begin a 10-0 run. Bursch’s coast-to-coast drive and sophomore forward Emily Russo’s inside spin move were the other buckets before a pair of baskets by freshman guard Natalie Bremer made it 16-5.
The Vikings, who didn’t attempt a free throw in the first half, got a top-of-the-key three from Adamson before her head-on 28-foot banker at the buzzer trimmed the margin to 18-11 at the break. Minnesota State then reeled off 13 straight to open the second segment with Bremer’s running-the-court hoop producing a 31-11 lead. Junior guard Taylor Theusch nailed a 3-pointer and short banker in the surge while Bursch chipped in two baskets.
“We talked about staying composed at halftime even if they came back,” Bursch said. “We needed to keep going and keep fighting. We’re known for being a good transition team and we can finish with contact. One of our keys is winning at the free-throw line and to control what we can control. We’re a very deep team and we’re all the same type of players.”
Minnesota State built its biggest lead of the contest when Batt connected from 3-point range to make it 55-33 with 6:17 left in the third quarter. However, the Vikings began to heat up from beyond the arc, trimming the deficit to 64-52 heading into the final 10 minutes.
“We needed to act like it was a 0-0 game at halftime,” Batt said. “They have great resiliency and a great coach so we expected them to make a run. We’ve been focusing on our transition because we’re a very athletic team. We like to play at a fast pace so why not run the court and go to the basket. If you don’t get the rebound you take those first few steps and we’ll be looking for you.”
After Jewett’s right baseline 3-pointer pulled the Vikings within 70-63 with 6:22 to go, Bursch’s two free throws and swooping through the lane banker sparked a 9-0 run to put things away.
“I feel like we executed our game plan throughout the entire game,” Herzberg said. “Auggie is a tough team so we just stayed the course. We were very composed against their length and our defense was tenacious. We are able to tire out teams with our defense and then we want to beat them down the floor to get our transition going. ... We get a lot of our offense off that.”
Sees led the Vikings with 17 points while Jewett and Adamson finished with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Minnesota State converted 20 of 26 from the foul line compared to the Vikings’ 8 of 10. The Mavericks shot 47.6% (30 of 63) while Augustana managed just a 37.7% (23 of 61) clip.
Minnesota State hosts Wayne State today in a 5 p.m. tip-off.
