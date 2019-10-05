MANKATO — In what was supposed to be a close NSIC football game between two undefeated teams, Minnesota State soundly thrashed Minnesota Duluth 52-7 Saturday afternoon at Blakeslee Stadium.
The Mavericks dominated on both sides of the ball, rolling to a 35-0 halftime lead. MSU's prolific running back Nate Gunn set two school records, becoming the team's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns (41) and rushing yards (3,971). He finished with 146 yards and two TDs.
Shane Zylstra also had a huge game, catching three touchdowns and hauling in eight passes for 220 yards. The yardage total surpasses his previous best of 206 set two years ago at Minnesota Duluth.
Defensively, the Mavericks' first unit limited UMD to 148 total yards. They had one interception and one fumble recovery.
Check back later for a complete game story.
