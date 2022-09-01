BEMIDJI — Backup quarterback Mitch Randall passed 17 yards to Jalen Sample with 1:38 to play, lifting Minnesota State to a 37-34 victory over 16th-ranked Bemidji State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football game Thursday.
Bemidji State scored on a 66-yard pass on its first possession, but the Mavericks capitalized on a muffed punt to take a 7-6 lead on Hayden Ekern’s 7-yard run and Matt Jaeger’s PAT midway through the first quarter.
The Beavers scored again on a fourth-down play, and the Mavericks responded with a 22-yard pass from Ekern to Sample that tied the game with 1:06 remaining in the first quarter.
Minnesota State took the lead on a 66-yard fumble return by linebacker Alijah McGhee, and Jacob Daulton’s interception led to a 25-yard field goal for Jaeger to make it 23-13.
McGhee added a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown as the Mavericks went up 30-13 at halftime.
Bemidji State used an interception to score early in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 30-19. A touchdown late in the third quarter and another early in the fourth quarter put Bemidji State up 34-30.
The Mavericks, who lost Ekern to injury late in the first half, struggled offensively in the second half. Minnesota State had a fumbled punt return inside the Bemidji State 5 and two missed field goals.
On the final possession, Randall passed 22 yards to Sample to convert on fourth-and-18, then lobbed the touchdown pass to Sample, who ripped the ball away from the defensive back in the corner of the end zone.
Nic Vinson had an interception that killed Bemidji State’s final drive.
Sample finished with six catches for 92 yards. Randall passed for 101 yards in the second half,
The Mavericks (1-0) play their home opener on Sept. 10 against Minnesota Duluth.
