SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Several times, it looked like Minnesota Duluth had finally gained some breathing room against the pesky Minnesota State defense.
But each time, the Mavericks' pressure defense, which has become the team's trademark, provided another opportunity, clawing back against the North Division's top-seeded team.
"That was all heart and effort," Minnesota State coach Emilee Thiesse said. "Since this time last year, our whole theme has been,`Believe.' We've grown so much, but that's what makes tonight so devastating. We really believe we're a championship team."
The Mavericks used a 9-0 run to take the lead late in the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs regrouped, claiming an 80-77 victory in the semifinals of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's basketball tournament Monday. The Mavericks had won five straight, playing an intense defensive game that opponents seemed to dislike and gaining confidence with each victory.
"The seniors have meant a lot to us, and they've helped to show us what we can do," Mavericks' freshman Joey Batt said. "We know we can play well and play together. I think this was a good step for the team."
Both teams played with great pace early, and the score was tied at 15. But the Bulldogs finished the first quarter on an 8-2 run to lead 25-20.
Duluth's lead grew to nine before the Mavericks got it back to 41-36 by halftime. Minnesota State made only 4 of 18 shots in the second quarter but stayed close with nine steals.
Things started to look pretty bleak midway through the third quarter when Minnesota Duluth hit three straight 3-pointers to lead 58-46. However, the Mavericks responded with 10 straight points, and Joey Batt's fullcourt drive and basket at the buzzer cut the lead to 62-60 heading into the final 10 minutes.
"Our depth is important for us," Thiesse said. "But it comes down to getting a couple of rebounds and a stop."
The Bulldogs were able to build the lead to 75-68 with 4 minutes to play, but the Mavericks weren't finished. Kristi Fett scored in close, and Batt made two free throws. Maddy Olson nailed a 3-pointer to tie the game at 75.
After another stop, Batt made two free throws to put the Mavericks ahead for the first time since 18-17, but Minnesota State didn't score in the last 2:50 as the Bulldogs (26-5) escaped with an important victory.
"When we were coming back, we kept saying in the huddle that it's not over," Batt said. "We just had to keep pushing. We needed to be strong on the boards, but we played really well."
Senior Kirstin Klitzke scored a career-high 23 points, making 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Batt had 21 points and was 7 of 8 at the free-throw line. The Mavericks were 10 of 18 from the arc.
Minnesota State finished at 18-11, the most victories for the program since 2015.
"I think we showed that we can play well and be as successful as we want to be," Batt said. "We just need to keep pushing each other and make each other better."
