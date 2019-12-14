MARQUETTE, MICH. — Mike Hastings decided to see what the top-ranked Minnesota State men’s hockey team had in goaltender Jacob Berger on Saturday night as it tried to keep its winning streak going.
“I thought he played admirably in the first period,” the coach said.
Berger, a sophomore who was making his first regular-season collegiate appearance, didn’t get much goal support, though, and allowed a pair of second-period goals as the Mavericks lost 4-1 in a WCHA game to Northern Michigan.
The loss was Minnesota State’s first since Nov. 1, ending a 10-game winning streak. It was also their first road loss in eight games this season.
“For me, we’ve got to find out what we’ve got (in Berger),” Hastings said.
Berger became Dryden McKay’s primary backup when freshman Jaxson Stauber left the team before Thanksgiving.
Michael Van Unen scored two goals for the Wildcats, who added two empty-net goals in the game’s final 91 seconds. Goaltender Nolan Kent made 30 saves to hand Minnesota State its second loss of the season.
Berger stopped 10 shots in a scoreless first period and helped kill off a five-minute major penalty on teammate Nathan Smith, but he allowed two goals by Van Unen, including one on a power-play, on six shots in the second period.
After the second goal, which made it 2-1 with 5:13 remaining in the second, Hastings pulled Berger in favor of McKay.
“We put Dryden in to see if we could stop the bleeding,” Hastings said.
Berger finished with 14 saves. McKay stopped all four shots he faced the rest of the way.
The Wildcats took a 1-0 lead at 2:53 of the second period on a goal by Van Unen shortly after Smith’s major penalty ended.
Jake Jaremko tied the game at 11:29 of the second period, but Van Unen broke the tie with a power play goal less than three minutes later.
Northern Michigan finished 1 for 5 on the power play, but the Mavericks played 13 minutes short-handed.
Minnesota State was 0 for 4 on the power play, including two power plays in the third period.
“We didn’t take advantage of the opportunities we had,” Hastings said. “We couldn’t capitalize early, and we had to kill too many penalties.”
The game marked the halfway point of the season. Minnesota State is 15-2-1 (10-2-0 in WCHA).
“Good first half,” Hastings said. “Now (the loss) sits in your belly for a break. That’s the only negative because the group has done a very good job of handling the first half. We’ll learn from tonight and move on.”
The Mavericks are idle next weekend and next play in the Mariucci Classic at the University of Minnesota on Dec. 28-29 at Minneapolis. Minnesota State will play St. Cloud State in the first game and either Minnesota or Bemidji State in the second.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.