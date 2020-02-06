MANKATO — No. 17 Minnesota State won seven of 10 matches, defeating MSU-Moorhead 36-12 in an NSIC wrestling match on Thursday at Bresnan Arena.
The Mavericks got pins from Cooper Siebrecht at 157 pounds and Matthew Blome at 197.
Trenton McManus won by technical fall at 125 pounds, and Trevor Turriff earned a major-decision win at 184.
Third-ranked 149-pounder Kyle Rathman was upset by the Dragons' Zach Scott with a third-period pin.
The Mavericks (8-2, 4-1 in NSIC) will wrestle today at Upper Iowa.
