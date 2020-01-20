MANKATO — Minnesota State's Riese Zmolek and Lucas Sowder were named WCHA players of the week for their efforts in the weekend's sweep at Bowling Green.
Zmolek, the Defenseman of the Week, had a goal and an assist in the 6-3 victory Friday and 3-2 overtime win Saturday. The junior was plus-4 in the series.
Sowder, the Rookie of the Week, assisted on three goals on Friday. It was Sowder's second rookie honor in a row and third of the season.
Minnesota State, which remained No. 3 in both national polls, hosts Bemidji State on Friday and Saturday.
Mavs' Kramer cited
Minnesota State men's basketball sophomore Kelby Kramer was named the NSIC South Division Player of the Week for his play in road wins over Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State.
Kramer averaged a team-leading 19.5 points and 14.5 rebounds per game last weekend, while shooting 18 of 23 (.782) from the field. He recorded 16 points and 14 rebounds against UMD and a season-high 23 points, and 15 rebounds against St. Cloud.
Minnesota State hosts Wayne State on Friday.
Two Gusties honored
Two Gustavus Adolphus athletes received MIAC honors for their play over the weekend.
Caitlin Rorman, a freshman from Blue Earth, was named women's basketball athlete of the week after scoring a career-high 25 points and her third double-double of the season in a 75-65 win Sunday over Augsburg. Rorman, who leads all MIAC rookies in field-goal percentage, shot 8 of 12 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line. She had 14 points in a loss to Concordia on Wednesday.
Connor Clemons, a sophomore from Savage, was named men's hockey athlete of the week for his play in a 5-2 win over Northfield on Friday and a 3-3 tie with Wisconsin-Superior on Saturday. He had a goal and an assist in each game.
