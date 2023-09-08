Senior running back Jack Grimsley gained 144 yards in 19 carries and scored four touchdowns Friday night as Mayer Lutheran overpowered St. Clair/Loyola 30-6 in a Class AA football game at Loyola Field.
Grimsley scored on runs of 7, 4, 19 and 24 yards as the Crusaders (2-0) dominated the trenches against the smaller Spartans. The Spartans (0-2) totaled minus-18 yards on the ground while senior quarterback Dylan Blount completed 12 of 24 for 152 yards and one score.
“We played physical at times but we couldn’t sustain things and they controlled the game from the get-go,” Spartans’ coach Dustin Bosshart said. “We made way too many mistakes both mentally and physically. We just didn’t come to play tonight.
“We didn’t have a choice, we had to throw it. When Dylan had the time, he could connect because our receivers were able to do some things. The problem was he didn’t have the time for much of the game. Our defense played well at times, but you have to do it for four quarters and from series to series. You can’t give up chunks of yards that often. It’s a lack of consistency and experience. ... We’re kind of learning on the fly.”
Mayer Lutheran, who ended up with 234 total yards, including 209 rushing, traveled 63 yards in 10 plays in its first possession. Senior quarterback/linebacker Levi Hahn fired a 19-yard pass to Isaiah Ingram before a steady diet of Grimsley runs finished things off.
After Hahn’s blitzing tackle of Eli Kruse in the end zone produced a safety, a pair of muffed punts — one by each team — set up the next two scores. Grimsley blasted in from 4 yard out before Eli Goebel’s recovery led to Blount’s 24-yard scoring strike over the middle to senior wide receiver Peter Dumdei. Blount showed good foot work in eluding a sack, stepping up and converting the third-and-13 play.
“They blitzed a lot and our line finally figured it out towards the end,” Blount said. “We sort of got (beat up) in the middle. We’ll figure it out and we’ll come out this week and work our butts off. Our receivers are starting to figure things out and our connections were much better towards the end.
“We can’t pass the whole game. We have to figure out how to run the ball when they’re blitzing the whole time. We didn’t figure out our blocking early in the game but this week we’re going to focus on that and figure it out. We knew coming in that they we’re a good team and we needed to flip the switch.”
Grimsley’s 19-yard scamper around right end midway the through the third quarter expanded the margin to 23-6 before his 24-yard jaunt, where he dove into the end zone, capped things for the Crusaders.
“They produced difficulties at all levels and we just didn’t adapt or overcome,” Spartans’ senior linebacker Jacob Schimek said. “They came out with more intensity and at times we take plays off. You have to play 100% on all snaps and if we do that we’ll start winning football games. ... This game will give us motivation to be better and have more mental toughness.”
Goebel and junior linebacker Danny Nicolai were in on nine tackles for the Spartans while Schimek tallied six tackles, including one sack.
St. Clair/Loyola plays at Randolph on Friday.
