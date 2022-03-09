ST. PETER — Katie McCoy rarely faces a shot, and when she does, it almost never gets into the net.
On Wednesday, McCoy made 14 saves to lead Gustavus Adolphus to a 3-0 victory over Wisconsin-Eau Claire in the opening round of the NCAA Division III women’s hockey tournament at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
“She has a really good mental approach,” Gustavus coach Mike Carroll said. “Sometimes, goalies can be a different breed, but she stays cool and calm if things aren’t going right.”
In the last five games, McCoy has only allowed two goals, with three shutouts. She’s only had to make 49 saves in those five games. Coming into Wednesday’s game, McCoy had a 1.07 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.
After a scoreless first period, Emily Olson put the Gusties on top, scoring from the right circle at 3:01 of the second period. Sophia Coltvet assisted on the even-strength goal.
“To start the game, they had three, four minutes of zone time, and that’s not something we usually have to deal with,” Carroll said. “We usually start fast, but we got out of that first period, and that first goal was huge. It gave us a lot of confidence.”
That score stood until the third period, and with about 4 minutes to play, McCoy had to stop a breakaway and another close-range shot to keep the lead.
“She was tested a few times and came up big,” Carroll said. “She’s been our rock.”
Gustavus added two empty-net goals in the final two minutes, one by Madigan Goldsworthy and another by Kristina Press.
Gustavus (23-3-2) plays at 3 p.m. Saturday at Wisconsin-River Falls. The Gusties lost a home-and-home series with Wisconsin-River Falls in December, falling 6-3 and 6-5.
“We always play them in December because it gives both of our teams a measuring stick,” Carroll said. “We wanted to get another chance at them, but it’s been a long road to get there. We’ll go there and give it our best shot.”
