Coaching college hockey wasn’t at the front of Cory McCracken’s mind at the start of the offseason.
He loved his job as head coach of Notre Dame Academy at Green Bay, Wisconsin, a position he had held since 2006. There had been opportunities to jump into junior hockey in the past, but the fit never felt right.
“There’s never really a right time for it,” McCracken said of taking a new job. “It was time for me as a coach — that was the realization. It was time for me to take that next step.”
That next step will bring McCracken to Minnesota State, as new head coach Luke Strand hired him as the club’s third assistant last month. McCracken will join Troy Ward and Keith Paulsen as full-time assistants on Strand’s staff.
“I’ve known Cory for a number of years, including drafting players from his team,” Strand said. “I’ve known him, one, as a head coach and, two, as an evaluator of talent. ... Success has followed him on both levels.”
Strand and McCracken, who have known each other for more than a decade, first spoke about the position in mid-June and there was mutual interest. McCracken also has great relationships with Ward and Paulsen, so it was a chance to work with three friends.
After taking some time to think it over with his family, the decision ended up being easy. The fit just finally felt right.
“I trust the three guys I work with on staff here,” McCracken said. “I think we can do some special things with what’s already a special program.”
McCracken has a proven track record in player development. Notre Dame Academy produced four NHL draft picks and 18 Division I players during his tenure. The school also won state championships in 2012 and 2016.
Along with his duties at NDA, McCracken spent last season as the director of player development for the United States Hockey League’s Sioux City Musketeers. Ward was Sioux City’s general manager last season, so he already has a good feel for the type of players MSU wants to recruit.
McCracken knows the recruiting schedule is grueling, but he’s excited about what’s already in place and the staff’s vision for finding new players.
“We have a long background of certain areas in North America that we have success in. I think we need to maintain that success,” McCracken said. “Just a philosophy of how we’re going to recruit — it may look different than what’s been done here in the past, slightly.
“Obviously, they’ve had a ton of success here, and we’re going to respect that process that they had to put success in place here at Minnesota State. Luke, myself, Troy and Keith have talked about what that looks like from a recruiting standpoint, and we have some very distinct thoughts about how we’re going to go about that.”
An opportunity like this wouldn’t have been possible a year ago.
A rule change this offseason now allows Division I hockey programs to have three full-time assistants rather than two. Strand said the addition of a third assistant was discussed while he was interviewing for the MSU job.
An extra coach will make life better for everyone in the program. It’ll mean a bit less recruiting travel for each assistant, which will be a big help for the current team.
“I really think the players are going to benefit the most out of opportunities for more time for the coaching staff to serve them,” Strand said. “Someone is going to be around more than they ever were before. I think the big benefit goes into development.”
