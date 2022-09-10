MANKATO — Alijah McGhee was in the right place at the right time ... twice.
When you pay attention to detail and study the opponent, that will happen.
“He’s one of those athletes who really has a feel for the game,” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “He has a knack of being around the ball. There was one practice where he had three interceptions and could have had four. He knows where he needs to be.”
He’ll be back on the field Saturday when the Mavericks host Minnesota Duluth in the home opener at Blakeslee Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
McGhee was named the defensive player of the week in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference after scoring a pair of touchdowns in last week’s 37-34 victory at Bemidji State. He also tied for the team lead with eight tackles. He was also recognized by D2football.com as the national defensive player of the week.
In the first quarter, he picked up a fumble and ran 70 yards for a touchdown. Then just before halftime, he made an interception, which he returned 45 yards for a score.
“I just read my keys and when the receiver broke out, I saw the ball and used my tools,” McGhee said. “Once I had the ball in my hand, the quarterback tried to cut me off, but I cut back.
“You don’t think that plays like those are going to happen, but you trust your technique and don’t chase the plays. The plays will come to you.”
McGhee, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound transfer from Kentucky Wesleyan, played cornerback last season, making 17 tackles while learning the Minnesota State defense. This season, he was shifted to nickel, a hybrid defensive back/linebacker position that needs to be able to cover and tackle.
He showed that athleticism by blocking two kicks last season, and he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds for pro scouts last season.
“You need a lot of different skill sets to play the position,” Hoffner said.
The coach wasn’t completely satisfied with the defensive performance against Bemidji State, which gained 425 yards on 77 plays, with 367 yards passing. But he said that very few teams will be that committed to the pass, so he expects the defense to improve this week.
“Our defense is a complete turnaround,” McGhee said. “All the guys have bought in and want to be coached. Our guys are fast and they tackle well. We’re playing at a different pace.”
“Coach Hoffner talks all the time about defending the Blake,” McGhee said. “If you win your home games, you’ll probably make the playoffs. It’s a big deal to win at home and put on a show for all of our fans who are there to support us.
“Everyone is fired up and ready to go. It’s a big rival. It’s time to take the next step and go 2-0.”
Notes: Quarterback Hayden Ekern, running back Kaleb Sleezer and offensive lineman Jack Hansen are questionable to play Saturday because of injuries. Ekern and Sleezer were injured in last week’s victory, while Hansen missed the game. ... The Mavericks moved into the D2football.com weekly poll this week, slotted at No. 21.
