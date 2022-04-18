MANKATO — Dryden McKay, who's spent the last four seasons with the Minnesota State men's hockey team, has accepted a six-month period of ineligibility for an anti-doping rule violation, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced in a press release Monday.
McKay tested positive for Ostarine, a banned substance. The sample was collected Jan. 23, 2022.
It could've been much harsher, as McKay was facing up to a four-year ban due to the positive test. However, he was able to prove the positive result came from a wrongly marked supplement.
In a statement released on his personal Twitter, McKay said he took the supplement that contained the Ostarine for about 10 days for its "antiviral and immunity boosting benefits" amid the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic during the winter.
"I know the source because I had all the supplements I was taking shipped to an independent lab immediately to find the source of contamination," McKay said in the statement.
The USADA seemed to corroborate McKay's account in its statement.
"During USADA’s investigation into the circumstances of the case, USADA received results from a WADA-accredited laboratory that a supplement product McKay was using prior to sample collection, which did not list ostarine on the Supplement Facts label, was contaminated with that substance at an amount consistent with the circumstances of ingestion and his positive test. The Code provides the opportunity for a substantial reduction in the otherwise applicable period of ineligibility in this circumstance."
This story will be updated.
