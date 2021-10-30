Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay has always looked up to Ryan Miller.
While McKay was growing up in the Chicago area, Miller was the standard for American-born goaltenders, as he was in the prime of an 18-year NHL career. Before that, Miller had a fantastic college career at Michigan State.
McKay specifically recalls Miller’s performance at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, where Miller earned MVP honors while helping the United States earn the silver medal.
“He was definitely one of my favorite goalies growing up,” McKay said. “I still remember watching him play in Vancouver at the Olympics ... that was probably the most memorable experience I had watching a goalie, just seeing a goalie dominate.
“I think that was kind of what gave me the dream to keep playing goalie and see how good I could be ... if I could just do anything that he did, it’d be amazing.”
McKay made 15 saves to record his 27th career shutout, passing Miller for sole possession of the NCAA record, as the Mavericks downed Northern Michigan 7-0 in a Central Collegiate Hockey Association game in front of 4,004 fans Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The Mavericks beat the Wildcats 4-2 Friday night.
With MSU leading 5-0 entering the third period, the attention slowly shifted to McKay. The Mavericks surrendered only two shots on goal in the third, giving him a smooth ride to the record.
“You could definitely feel it ... they were playing for their goaltender,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “I thought the guys did a great job of that, and I’m very proud of that demeanor from our group.”
After the final horn sounded, McKay’s teammates rushed to the goal to mob him, and the fans in the Event Center gave him a standing ovation that lasted several minutes. McKay also got the 81st victory of his career, tying him with Steve Carroll (1977-81) for MSU’s record in that category.
The celebration continued in the locker room, where McKay and his teammates shared a special moment.
“I got to talk to them in the locker room, (and) I almost got a little emotional,” McKay said. “These guys mean everything to me, they’re my best friends ... I’m looking at it as a team record.”
MSU made it easy for McKay from the start.
Hastings said his team “wore the crest” off the jersey of the Northern Michigan goaltender early in Friday’s game, and thought his team was “gripping it” a bit coming off a bye week.
MSU responded with four first-period goals Saturday, converting on some of the good chances that eluded them the night before.
“We emphasize a lot on playing in the middle of the ice because it’s a tough area to defend ... I think we attacked that tonight,” MSU’s Brendan Furry said. “We shot with a purpose.”
After Zach Krajnik and Reggie Lutz nearly put MSU on the board in the opening minutes, Furry did it at 4:02 of the first and MSU never looked back.
Nathan Smith tipped home Akito Hirose’s point shot less than two minutes later at 6:00, and Furry got his second of the game, a shorthanded goal, at 11:44.
Furry completed the hat trick and a six-point weekend at 4:34 of the second period.
“He’s been coming,” Hastings said of Furry. “He wants to play at a high level — the highest level. ... He’s continued to try to work on consistency and I think you really saw that from start to finish tonight.”
Hirose finished with three assists, while Jack McNeely had two assists. Connor Gregga, Benton Maass and Josh Groll also scored for MSU.
The Mavericks (6-2, 2-0 in CCHA) travel to Ferris State for a CCHA series Friday and Saturday.
