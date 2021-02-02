MANKATO -- The good times just keep rolling for Minnesota State men's hockey player Dryden McKay.
After being nominated for the Hobey Baker Award as college hockey's top player on Monday, the junior was named the WCHA's goaltender of the month for January and appeared on the Richter Award watchlist for top goaltenders on Tuesday.
This was the sixth WCHA monthly honor in McKay's career.
It's been another standout season for McKay, who currently leads Division I with a .954 save percentage and 0.90 goals-against average. In 10 starts, McKay is 9-1 and has only allowed 10 goals. He also leads the nation with six shutouts.
Between Dec. 18, 2020, and Jan. 16, 2021, McKay had a scoreless streak of 217:37 which spanned parts of five games. Last season, McKay had the longest scoreless streak of his career at 234:25, which makes him the only goaltender in WCHA history to have two such streaks of more than 200 minutes.
"Numbers are facts. Wins, goals-against average, save percentage, shutouts," MSU coach Mike Hastings said. "I think there's still a lot of runway for Dryden to build his book of business before he's done here. Numbers stand the test of time, and he's still got the opportunity to build on those numbers."
Last season, McKay went 30-4-2 with 10 shutouts, a .942 save percentage and a 1.31 GAA. He was an All-American and finalist for both the Hobey and Richter awards, but didn't win either.
Maine's Jeremy Swayman won the Richter award despite having a worse statistical season than McKay across the board. However, Swayman made 1,099 saves compared to only 761 for McKay.
In his career, McKay is 63-12-4, with .936 save percentage and a 1.45 GAA. He's tied with Vermont's Joe Fallon (2005-08) for second all-time with 20 career shutouts. Michigan State's Ryan Miller (1999-02) is the all-time leader with 26 shutouts.
The Mavericks (9-2-1, 6-0) host Bowling Green in a WCHA series Friday and Saturday.
