When Dryden McKay earned All-American honors for the first time as a sophomore at Minnesota State, he knew a banner bearing his likeness would be hung at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
MSU has banners for everyone who’s been an All-American in both the men’s and women’s hockey programs.
However, he never envisioned he’d get a second one, and that’s exactly what’s going to happen Thursday night.
“Probably seeing my own face more than really I want to, to be honest,” McKay said with a laugh. “It’ll be different. It’ll probably be a little nostalgic just thinking back on all the times we’ve had.”
McKay, the 2022 recipient of the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, will be honored for his achievement in a ceremony prior to Thursday’s MSU’s men’s hockey game against Bemidji State.
He’ll be in attendance for the ceremony and will also sign autographs after the game.
For McKay, it’s a day that’s been a long time coming and one that wasn’t guaranteed. He currently plays in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ organization for the Newfoundland Growlers in the ECHL.
Newfoundland, Canada, is a long way from Mankato, and McKay has a professional contract, so he had to get permission to be away in-season.
“I’m very lucky that the Maple Leafs, the (Toronto) Marlies and the Growlers were so on board with making this happen,” McKay said. “Allowing me to step away for the day to get the full experience.”
A lot was going on when McKay won the award at the Frozen Four in April. He was in Boston, and MSU was preparing to play for the national-championship game the following day.
Soon after the Mavericks fell to Denver, McKay was looking to find a professional contract.
There was never time to properly celebrate the award in Mankato.
“The Hobey Baker Award committee has done an unbelievable job of staying diligent and saying ‘hey, we really want to give him an opportunity to enjoy this,’” MSU coach Mike Hastings said.
Added McKay: “I never really got to share that moment with the fans, which is the most important part and the backbone of the program.”
It hasn’t taken McKay long to become a fan of his old team.
Living in Newfoundland, McKay said he’s often several hours ahead of whatever time zone MSU is playing in. That’s allowed him to catch the end of most Maverick games, even on nights he plays.
Thursday he won’t have to watch on his laptop.
“I’m really excited to get the fan experience,” McKay said. “We only really get to see it from the ice up. To be in the crowd ... it’ll be really cool to have that perspective and be amongst the fans.”
Five things to know
The No. 16 Mavericks (10-7-1, 7-4-1 in CCHA) will host Bemidji State (7-5-4, 5-2-3 in CCHA) in a Central Collegiate Hockey Association series on Thursday (7:07 p.m.) and Friday (7:07 p.m.) at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Both games can be heard on KTOE AM-1420 and will be broadcast on KEYC Circle 12.3.
Here are five things to know about the matchup:
1. Injury update: MSU forward Lucas Sowder, who missed last weekend’s series against Bowling Green due to injury, is currently “day-to-day,” per Hastings. Hastings previously said forwards Sam Morton and Simon Tassy, along with defenseman Bennett Zmolek, will miss the remainder of the first half due to injury.
2. A quick turnaround: The series between the Mavericks and Beavers is being played on Thursday and Friday nights due to a concert at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on Saturday.
“I don’t think it’s a bad thing. The guys want to play games,” Hastings said. “Losing the one day of practice ... the players, they don’t want another practice.”
3. The state of MSU: After a 1-4-1 stretch prior to last weekend’s series at Bowling Green, the Mavericks swept the Falcons, winning 2-1 and 6-2. MSU garnered two CCHA weekly awards, with Christian Fitzgerald winning Rookie of the Week honors and Alex Tracy being named Goaltender of the Week. Fitzgerald scored three goals in the series, while Tracy posted a .933 save percentage. MSU is now tied for first in the CCHA with 23 points.
4. Scouting the Beavers: Bemidji State has nonconference splits with both St. Cloud State and Arizona State on its resume. The Beavers played to a 3-3 tie and lost 4-2 to North Dakota in a home-and-home nonconference series. Mitchell Martan (6-7—13) is the Beavers’ leading scorer, while preseason All-CCHA defenseman Elias Rosen (1-11—12) ranks second. Rosen has recorded eight points in his last six games. BSU allows 2.56 goals per game, which is tied for 18th in Division I.
5. Women at LIU: The Minnesota State women’s hockey team (7-11, 5-11 in WCHA) will finish the first half with a nonconference series at Long Island University Friday (6:45 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m.). MSU was swept in a WCHA series against No. 2 Wisconsin last weekend and currently ranks sixth in the conference standings with 16 points.
