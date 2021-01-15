SAULT STE. MARIE, MICH. — When Dryden McKay gets in a zone, it's usually bad news for opponents.
After his third consecutive shutout, it's safe to say he's in one of those zones.
"He's on a special string here that's pretty unique," Minnesota State men's hockey coach Mike Hastings said. "I haven't been around that in quite some time. He's just been real focused on what his job is, and he's been very good at it."
It wasn't MSU's best game, but on the back of McKay and a pair of second-period goals, the Mavericks were able to cruise to a 3-0 WCHA victory over Lake Superior State on Friday.
It was a highly competitive first period, as both teams got chances. MSU nearly got on the board just minutes into the game when Walker Duehr almost connected with Jared Spooner for what would have been an easy goal.
Near the end of the period, Todd Burgess nearly converted on the power play, but Lakers' goaltender Mareks Mitens was up to the task.
Mitens, who entered play with a .941 save percentage, was good, but McKay and the Mavericks' defense was just too much to overcome. McKay made 23 saves to record the 19th shutout of his career. Shots on goal favored MSU 27-23.
On the offensive side, the Julian Napravnik-Nathan Smith-Cade Borchardt line continued it's strong play.
Napravnik got MSU on the board with a power-play marker at 8:28 of the second period, with assists going to Smith and Borchardt. At 17:42, Wyatt Aamodt scored on a shot from the point that was deflected by a Lakers' defender. Borchardt and Napravnik each got assists on the goal.
"They're a group that uses each other about as well as any three that we have. Sharing the puck and being able to make plays in small areas — they can be dangerous," Hastings said. "Tonight, they were our most productive group."
The Lakers took two penalties in the third and were unable to get consistent quality chances. In the game, the Mavericks went 2 for 6 on the power play and 6 for 6 on the penalty kill.
Smith secured the victory with an empty-netter in the final minute. Napravnik finished with a goal and two assists, while Borchardt had three assists.
"You look at it, we played 13 forwards, six defensemen, spread our minutes out ... everybody did something tonight," Hastings said. "I just thought this was a complete team win from our goaltender all the way out."
MSU (6-1-1) finishes its series with the Lakers at 4:07 p.m. Saturday at Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
Kevin Dudley
