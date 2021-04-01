MANKATO — Minnesota State men's hockey player Dryden McKay was named one of three Hobey Hat Trick finalists, it was announced Thursday.
Along with McKay, North Dakota's Shane Pinto and Wisconsin's Cole Caufield were also named finalists.
McKay, a junior goaltender, is also one of three finalists for the Richter Award, which goes to the nation's top goalie.
The Hobey Baker Award winner will be announced at 5 p.m. April 9 on NHL Network. The award show will also include announcements of the East and West All-American teams, as well as the Richter Award.
The Mavericks (22-4-1) will face St. Cloud State in the Frozen at 4 p.m. April 8 at Pittsburgh.
