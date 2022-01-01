DULUTH — Dryden McKay made 23 saves en route to his 31st career shutout for the Minnesota State men's hockey team in a 3-0 nonconference road victory over Minnesota-Duluth Saturday night.
The Mavericks won Game 1 of the series 2-1 Thursday in Mankato.
Jake Livingstone, Cade Borchardt and Ryan Sandelin scored for the Mavericks in the victory.
MSU was in control for most of the night, getting on the board at 15:28 of the second period when Livingstone scored a power-play goal. Borchardt made it 2-0 at 2:21 of the second, banging home Julian Napravnik's rebound.
Sandelin iced the game with an empty-net goal and also added an assist.
Shots on goal favored MSU 26-23.
The Mavericks (18-4, 12-2 in CCHA) host Ferris State in a CCHA series next weekend.
This story will be updated later.
