MANKATO -- Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay was named a Hobey Baker Award top ten finalist, it was announced Wednesday.
McKay, who was also a top ten finalist last year, is coming off another banner season for the Mavericks. Last week, he was named the WCHA's Player of the Year, and won his second consecutive WCHA Goaltender of the Year award. With a 1.07 goals-against average in conference games, McKay was the WCHA's goaltending champion for a third straight season.
Other players named Hobey finalists include Boston College’s Matt Boldy and Spencer Knight, Boston University’s David Farrance, Minnesota’s Jack LaFontaine, North Dakota’s Shane Pinto, Quinnipiac’s Keith Petruzzelli and Odeen Tufto and Wisconsin’s Cole Caufield and Dylan Holloway.
