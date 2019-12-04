MANKATO — Minnesota State men’s hockey player Dryden McKay was named WCHA goaltender of the month for November.
The sophomore backstopped the Mavericks to 7-1-1 mark in the month and led the nation with a .962 save percentage and a 0.99 goals-against average. He had two shutouts during the month, stopping 31 shots on Nov. 8 at Michigan Tech and 20 on Nov. 23 at home against Alaska Anchorage. On Saturday, he stopped a career-high 37 shots in a 3-1 win at Minnesota Duluth.
The monthly award is the fourth of McKay’s career and his second this season.
For the season, McKay is 11-1-1 with a .954 save percentage and a 1.14 goals-against average.
