McKay returns to chase 'big prize'

Dryden McKay remembers how it felt skating off the ice after the Minnesota State men’s hockey team fell to St. Cloud State in the final minute of the Frozen Four last April.
It’s no secret that McKay would’ve had professional teams lining up to give him a contract had he decided to make the jump after a third fantastic season in the college ranks, but he’s still got some unfinished business after coming so close.
That’s what ended up making a potentially difficult decision very easy.
“With the way our season ended last year, we kind of had a sour taste in our mouths,” McKay said last week. “Making the Frozen Four was great — a great step for our program. ...
“We all came here to win a national championship. To have the opportunity to have one more year to chase that again, it was kind of a no-brainer.”
The last two years, McKay’s gaudy numbers — especially his 25 career shutouts — have made him one of college hockey’s biggest celebrities.
His standing in the sport’s most prestigious award races has been a big topic of discussion, sometimes even the subject of Twitter fights.
Two years ago, McKay was a top-10 finalist for both the Hobey Baker award and the Mike Richter Award for the nation’s top goaltender.
McKay made the final three for the Richter, but ended up losing out to Maine’s Jeremy Swayman despite having a better statistical season across the board. The common theory why — Swayman made 1,099 saves compared to 761 for McKay. With a dominant team in front of him, McKay just didn’t see as many shots. Swayman led the country in the category.
Last season, McKay made the top three in both awards races, but the Richter again eluded him, going to Minnesota’s Jack LaFontaine.
It was a close race, but still, many of the major statistics seemed to favor McKay at the time the voting was likely completed. The popular theory on why he lost — the Big Ten was better than the WCHA. There was no nonconference play to go on.
McKay and LaFontaine then had a head-to-head matchup at the NCAA Tournament’s West Regional (after the voting was likely completed), with McKay’s Mavericks downing the Gophers 4-0.
Winning a Richter or any other individual award wasn’t the motivation for returning. However, he does hope to stop as many pucks as possible, and the goal is always to do that better than anyone else in the country.
“I’m a competitor, I want to win everything that I do. I always want to be first,” McKay said. “At the end of the day ... it’s an individual award. I can’t argue with their selection either of the last two years. Jeremy Swayman is a great goalie and so is Jack LaFontaine. You always want to be first, but at the end of the day, I’d rather win the big prize at the end of the year.”
Added MSU coach Mike Hastings at CCHA media day: “He believes there’s still a lot of people out there that question him as goaltender, and he’s trying to answer those questions every day in how he approaches his work.”
Hastings has always lauded McKay’s demeanor.
Coming into the season, McKay was 75-15-4 with a 1.53 goals-against average, a .932 save percentage and 24 shutouts in 97 games.
He’s the two-time defending WCHA Goaltender of the Year, and the defending WCHA Player of the Year.
Hastings has seen players struggle to remain grounded and focused after getting a lot of individual recognition, but it hasn’t changed McKay.
With an even-keeled outlook that’s allowed him to thrive in goal — in good times and bad — McKay has navigated all the attention he’s gotten with moxie and class.
“He’s an incredibly humble young man. When you have somebody with the qualities that Dryden has away from the game, it endears him to his teammates inside that locker room,” Hastings said. “He might look like he’s got a very quiet demeanor, which he does, but I know that fire burns inside his belly at a very high rate.”
Hastings said he and McKay haven’t really talked much about individual awards, passing Ryan Miller’s NCAA shutout record (26) or the other feats he may accomplish in his fourth season.
There really isn’t much to say.
McKay’s legacy as one the greatest players in MSU history is already secured.
By season’s end, his legacy as one of the greatest goalies in college hockey history will likely be secured.
Now, it’s just about chasing that big prize and enjoying the ride.
“It’s an opportunity this year for Dryden to write some of his own history,” Hastings said. “He’s been doing that day-in, day-out since he stepped foot on this campus, and we expect nothing different going forward.”
