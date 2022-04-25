MANKATO — Former Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay has signed a two-year contract with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League, the club announced Monday.
McKay, who won the Hobey Baker Award this season, was a three-time All-American.
In 140 games, he went 113-20-4 with a .932 save percentage and a 1.46 goals-against average. He also holds the men's Division I NCAA career shutouts record with 34.
This season, he set an NCAA record with 38 wins. He also posted a .931 save percentage, 1.31 goals-against average and 10 shutouts en route to the Hobey.
McKay announced the signing on his personal Twitter:
"Thank you to everyone in Mankato for an incredible 4 years! Memories and relationships that will last a lifetime. I will always be proud to be a Maverick."
Earlier this month, McKay accepted a six-month suspension for unknowingly ingesting trace amounts of a banned substance. He's eligible to be at the organization’s facilities Aug. 25 and can play in games Oct. 11.
