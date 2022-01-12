The Free Press
MANKATO — Minnesota State senior goaltender Dryden McKay and junior center Nathan Smith are listed on the first phase of this year’s balloting for the Hobey Baker Award.
Fan voting runs until Sunday, March 6 at midnight, and votes can be cast at www.msumavericks.com/hobey.
Phase two of fan balloting will come from the list of 10 Hobey Baker finalists, beginning March 17 and closing March 27. The fans’ vote accounts for 1% of the total ballot in each phase in selecting this year’s award recipient. The Hobey Hat Trick of three finalists is announced March 31, and the winner is unveiled April 8.
McKay, who was a Hobey Hat Trick Finalist last year and is a two-time All-American, stands 20-3-0 with a .935 save percentage, a 1.18 goals against average and three shutouts. Earlier this season, McKay put up three consecutive shutouts, marking the third time he has accomplished the feat in his career.
McKay is 95-18-4 with a 1.46 GAA and .933 save percentage in 120 games at Minnesota State. He holds the men’s NCAA Division 1 record with 32 shutouts and ranks fourth with 95 victories, which is a program record.
Smith, a three-time CCHA player of the week this season, leads Division 1 in scoring with 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists) in 22 games. He has moved into a tie for 29th on Minnesota State’s career scoring list with 85 points (31, 54) in 85 games.
Smith has been invited to play for the United States at the Olympics in Beijing, China.
The top-rated Mavericks (20-4-0, 14-2-0 in CCHA), who have won nine consecutive games, play at Northern Michigan on Friday and Saturday.
