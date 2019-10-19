MANKATO — One year ago at Grand Forks, Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay made a crucial mistake behind his own net that led to a third-period goal for North Dakota that broke a tie and ended up as the game-winner.
McKay rebounded from that error and went on to have an outstanding freshman season for the Mavericks.
On Saturday, before a Mankato Civic Center crowd of 5,038, McKay showed the Fighting Hawks what kind of goalie he really is, making 14 of his 34 saves in the third period to lead the No. 2 Mavericks to a 2-1 nonconference victory.
“He hasn’t forgotten about what happened on Saturday night up at Engelstad (Arena) a year ago,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “I thought, tonight, he was the difference in the game.”
Mavericks senior defenseman Edwin Hookenson scored a tie-breaking goal at 5:21 of the third period, and senior center Marc Michaelis had a goal and an assist for the Mavericks.
But the No. 16 Fighting Hawks made a big push over the second half of the final frame, and McKay stood his ground. He also got some help from his shot-blocking teammates, who kept eight shots from getting to the goalie in the third period.
“It was exciting; it was nerve-wracking,” McKay said. “But all the work we put in this summer — all the hill runs and all the sled pushes — that helped us so we had a little more in the tank at the end.”
North Dakota had a late power play and pulled goalie Adam Scheel for a 6-on-4 advantage over the closing 55 seconds. Nick Rivera got his foot on a blast from the point, and McKay made a final save in the closing seconds before the final horn.
Rivera blocked three shots in the game. The Mavericks got in front of 17 shots in all.
“In college, a lot more guys are willing to do anything it takes to win,” McKay said, comparing the shot-blocking attitude to junior hockey. “Guys are more willing show some school pride and put their bodies on the line and do anything they can to win. Those guys will do anything, and as a goalie you have to respect that and appreciate that.”
On the only goal he gave up, McKay lost his stick. He made one save, kicking a shot away, but the puck deflected off the loose stick to Shane Pinto, who fired in at 10:59 of the first period for a 1-0 North Dakota lead.
The Mavericks tied it up 22 seconds into the second period when Michaelis slammed the puck in at the right post. It was his fourth goal of the season.
Freshman Lucas Sowder assisted for his fourth point of the weekend, and defenseman Connor Mackey also assisted.
Minnesota State finally took the lead at 5:21 of the third period on Hookenson’s goal. The defenseman fired a low shot from the high slot through traffic and beat Scheel between the pads. It was Hookenson’s second goal of the series.
“One play makes a difference in the game, and Hookenson finds a way to get a puck through,” Hastings said.
The ice titled toward McKay after that, though, as North Dakota outshot Minnesota State 14-3 in the third period (35-22 for the game).
“I just try to stay in the moment and think about the next shot,” said McKay, who made 23 saves in Friday night’s 4-4 tie against UND. “I try to get whistles and slow the game down. I try to stay calm and look calm so the guys can feed off that.”
North Dakota pulled Scheel with 1:54 remaining, and a minute later, there was a scrum around the Minnesota State that sent five players to the penalty box, two on each team for roughing and an extra unsportsmanlike conduct call on MSU’s Mackey.
“You don’t want a penalty to decide a game at that time,” Hastings said. “And Nick Rivera ate a big-time shot at the end, our goaltender made a couple saves and we did enough to win a really important hockey game.”
Minnesota State (3-0-1) will open WCHA play on Friday when it begins a series at Alabama Huntsville.
