The Minnesota State men’s hockey team had a couple of lackluster second periods last weekend at home against Bowling Green.
It cost the Mavericks in one game, an overtime loss, but they survived the second and won for a series split.
On the road Friday against Michigan Tech, No. 3 Minnesota State had a strong middle frame, scoring twice en route to a 3-0 WCHA victory at the MacInnis Student Ice Arena in Houghton, Michigan.
“The second has been a little bit of our Achilles’ heel,” coach Mike Hastings said in a phone interview afterward. “And the guys did a good job.”
Reggie Lutz and Julian Napravnik scored second-period goals for the Mavericks, who outshot the Huskies 19-8 in the second.
In the first and third periods, however, goaltender Dryden McKay was the best player on the ice.
McKay made 31 saves for his second shutout of the season and the sixth of his career. Sixteen saves came in the third period, including one on a Tech power play on which he flopped back to his crease after getting caught out of position. He also made three point-blank saves in the first period when the Mavericks started slow and were outshot 7-5.
“He was busy in our crease,” Hastings said of the sophomore goaltender. “But he put pucks into good areas, and he’s aggressive when he needs to be. He played a real great game. ...
“To keep (the first period) at zeroes, it gave us an opportunity to get our feet underneath us.”
Boosted by McKay’s strong play in the first period, Lutz got the Mavericks on the board at 6:08 of the second period, getting assists from Jack McNeely and Dallas Gerads.
The period was buoyed by a five-minute major power play in which Napravnik scored at 12:16 to give MSU a 2-0 lead. Marc Michaelis and Connor Mackey assisted.
Minnesota State was 1 for 2 on the power play, only getting the major penalty to work with. McKay and the penalty kill kept the Huskies scoreless on five power plays. The Huskies had nine shots on goal during power plays, and shots ended up even at 31-31 for the game.
Jared Spooner made it 3-0 just 61 seconds into the third period. That goal prompted a Tech goalie change as starter Robbie Beydoun (22 saves) was replaced by freshman Blake Pietila (six). It was Pietila’s college debut.
McKay improved his season record to 6-1-1, and the victory was the 30th of his career. He has a .946 save percentage and a 1.35 goals-against average this season. His first shutout of the year was on Oct. 12 against Arizona State, a 5-0 win in which he had 14 saves.
The Mavericks (7-1-1, 4-1-0 in WCHA) and Huskies will play again at 5:07 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.