MANKATO — Minnesota State sophomore Dryden McKay was named WCHA Goaltender of the Week for his play in a series split at Bemidji State.
McKay, who received the award for the eighth time this season, stopped a career-high 38 shots in Saturday's 4-1 victory, which clinched the WCHA regular-season outright for the Mavericks.
McKay, who made 33 saves in Friday's 3-1 loss, is 28-4-2 with a .943 save percentage and 1.30 goals-against average this season, leading the nation
Minnesota State is No. 3 in the latest U.S. College Hockey Online poll and opens WCHA tournament play Friday against Alaska Anchorage.
